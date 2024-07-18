Lumia Announces HyperNodes Sale To Launch Its Layer 2 Liquidity Layer

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Lumia launched the HyperNodes sale, inviting the community to participate in decentralizing its network and enhancing on-chain liquidity.

ZkEVM Layer 2 network, Lumia announced that it has launched the HyperNodes sale, inviting the community to participate in decentralizing its network and support the mission to enhance on-chain liquidity.

“It has been extremely interesting to brainstorm the design space and come up with the optimal architecture for Lumia’s upcoming Validium with their tech team,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Founder of Polygon, in a written statement. “I feel that the staked DAC secured Validium that Lumia is building using Polygon technology could quickly become the industry standard for projects launching their chains,” he added.

Developed in collaboration with Polygon and GatewayFM, the project utilizes Data Availability Committee (DAC) nodes or HyperNodes to enhance scalability, security, and regulatory compliance.

HyperNodes play a crucial role in Lumia’s strategy for managing Data Availability (DA) and liquidity. Through DAC nodes, Lumia addresses critical challenges in the blockchain space, ensuring that transaction data is securely stored and accessible. This approach helps comply with diverse regulatory frameworks, supporting the integration of real-world assets (RWA). This decentralized node network reduces risks related to data loss or manipulation, establishing a benchmark for blockchain integrity.

Furthermore, HyperNodes empower operators to generate real yield by collecting trading fees and validating transaction data, which is critical for defining the blockchain’s state and ensuring its integrity. This mechanism also opens avenues for additional revenue streams, providing a direct financial incentive for participants to actively engage and contribute to the network.

Lumia HyperNodes guarantee rapid DA confirmations by leveraging a smaller, permissioned group of nodes. This approach enhances cost predictability, allowing for more efficient resource allocation. Additionally, the platform incorporates tailored security measures and flexible governance to meet the requirements of zkEVM infrastructure.

Lumia: What Is It?

It is a modular Layer 2 network engineered to enhance liquidity, capital efficiency, and critical infrastructure within decentralized finance (DeFi) and RWAs. It facilitates the seamless integration of tokenized physical assets into digital finance, thereby advancing the evolution of financial markets.

Recently, Lumia announced the launch of its network with the goal of boosting on-chain liquidity for RWAs, expanding accessibility, and introducing new applications for tokenized assets.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson