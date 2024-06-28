Blocksquare Launches Real Estate RWA Launchpad With Community-Driven Marketplace Pools

In Brief RWA protocol Blocksquare launches Oceanpoint v0.5, unveiling Marketplace Pools to support real estate investment and tokenization.

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization protocol Blocksquare (BST) announced the launch of its Oceanpoint v0.5 launchpad. This release introduces Marketplace Pools designed to support community-driven decentralized real estate investment and tokenization.

“This launch underscores Blocksquare’s commitment to advancing RWA tokenization through community governance and funding,” said Denis Petrovcic, co-founder and CEO of Blocksquare. “Oceanpoint v0.5 fosters a decentralized marketplace ecosystem where both community members and marketplace operators have the tools and incentives needed to thrive in this innovative environment,” he added.

The new tool simplifies the process for individuals to secure funding in tokenized real estate investments, benefiting marketplace operators and users.

The Marketplace Pools aims to simplify community-driven support and funding processes. Operators submit proposals to the BST community, outlining business plans and key performance indicators. Individuals subsequently approve these proposals for investment, commencing with a minimum deposit of 500 sBST. The objective is to achieve 100,000 sBST to activate comprehensive backing and increased annual percentage yield (APY) incentives.

The new update promotes inclusive participation by providing flexible contribution limits and guaranteeing that investments are safeguarded through a dual-lock mechanism, which enhances commitment and stability. Community members supporting these initiatives are anticipated to receive higher APY rewards as the supported marketplaces reach their growth objectives.

Meanwhile, Marketplace Operators have an option to more readily secure the necessary support for projects and showcase commitment by setting performance metric goals within specified timeframes and offering a stake as collateral.

What Is Blocksquare?

Blocksquare offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions tailored for blockchain-based real estate tokenization. Its suite of tools and APIs facilitates the digital representation of real estate property values, the creation of investment platforms, and the connection of individuals to online tokenized real estate deals.

Recently, Blocksquare unveiled achieving a milestone by successfully tokenizing properties valued at $100 million. This landmark in real estate assets on Blocksquare highlights a wide array of real estate assets, encompassing 118 properties such as hotels, restaurants, parking lots, healthcare facilities, and apartments located throughout over 21 countries.

