Lumia Launches Its Mainnet, Broadening RWAs Accessibility

In Brief Lumia launched its mainnet, intending to enhance on-chain liquidity for RWAs and introduce new use cases for tokenized assets.

Modular Layer 2 blockchain Lumia, focusing on real-world assets (RWAs), announced the launch of its mainnet. This initiative is expected to enhance on-chain liquidity for RWAs, broaden access, and introduce new use cases for tokenized assets.

Lumia was designed to maximize capital efficiency and is among the pioneering rollups tailored for RWAs, facilitating the issuance of tokenized assets such as real estate, commodities, art, equities, and financial indexes.

The launch will involve rebranding and swapping the existing ORN token, which is currently traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, and OKX, to LUMIA. The new token will serve various functions within the network, including covering transaction fees and rewarding node operators.

Furthermore, the network is introduced with a range of launch partners and service providers already onboarded, along with an upcoming grant program for developers–an initiative aimed at establishing a strong foundation, enabling partners and users to explore economic opportunities and financial markets evolving on Lumia.

Lumia Pioneers Deep Liquidity And Capital Efficiency For DeFi And RWAs

As a Layer 2 solution, Lumia is structured to offer deep liquidity, maximize capital efficiency, and provide essential infrastructure crucial for the evolution of decentralized finance (DeFi) and RWAs.

It is among the first Layer 2 networks to integrate the Polygon AggLayer, facilitating nearly instant cross-chain transactions via zero-knowledge proofs. AggLayer also supports enhanced user experience by reducing loading times, while Lumia Stream maximizes capital efficiency, enabling traders to optimize value extraction from each trade executed on Lumia.

Designed to address liquidity fragmentation, Lumia prioritizes deep liquidity within its design. This is facilitated by its liquidity module, Lumia Stream, which integrates the liquidity of Lumia Layer 2 and various DeFi protocols. By aggregating the liquidity from major centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), Lumia Stream provides a unified decentralized liquidity source.

Additionally, Lumia Stream creates opportunities for liquidity providers, achieving high levels of capital efficiency. This can be demonstrated by Lumia Stream achievement, when it has settled $8 million in volume on 1inch RFQ using less than $30,000 in deployed capital across 28 assets.

