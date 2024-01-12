LINE NEXT Launches ‘DOSI’ Digital Commerce Platform to Expand Web3 Ecosystem

US-based Web3 platform LINE NEXT today officially launched DOSI as a comprehensive digital commerce (D-commerce) platform. According to the company, the beta version launched in September 2022, has already reached more than 5.5 million users worldwide and 560,000 cumulative transactions.

DOSI is now available in 180 countries, transitioning from its beta service to a full-fledged Web3 platform. The platform offers users the ability to trade a diverse range of digital products, including service memberships, game items, and tickets.

“DOSI will set the standard for technology that captures ownership of all digital products with value,” said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT. “By delivering the essential value of products, DOSI plans to provide services that general users can relate to.”

DOSI comprises a catalog of over 20 million digital products sourced from startups, games and renowned brands. The offerings encompass memberships for services and brands, along with a curated selection of content and tickets that connect digital and offline experiences.

Additionally, the platform has integrated prominent Japanese NFT marketplace LINE NFT, enabling users to purchase popular products from distinguished companies such as Japan Airlines Co. and CryptoNinja Partners.

DOSI Provides Membership Products from Diverse Areas

In a bid to popularize digital product trading, DOSI is set to introduce more than 20 membership products from startup companies. These includes SuperPlat, a community-based social platform for gaming and brand-related digital content; Quantrack, a stock investing and analysis platform; inDJ, an AI-based music streaming and K-POP community service; and FLDA, a community-based service for K-POP fandom.

DOSI offers both web browser and mobile app versions for users globally. The mobile app, currently available for Android with iOS support scheduled soon, simplifies the trading experience. Users can log in using various social media accounts and conduct transactions through multiple payment options, including Naver Pay, LINE Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and virtual assets.

Users familiar with DOSI’s beta version for web browsers can transition to the app using their existing accounts.

Additionally, DOSI integrates the Web3 gaming platform, GAME DOSI, into its app. This addition introduces a gaming category where users can trade game items from both Web2 and Web3-era games, thereby creating a vibrant gaming ecosystem for users within the DOSI platform.

Understanding the importance of transitioning Web2 brands and services to Web3, LINE NEXT aims to provide a DOSI Software Development Kit (DOSI SDK). This kit simplifies the process for brands and services to transfer ownership of existing products and seamlessly integrate them into the DOSI ecosystem.

LINE NEXT recently announced a $140 million investment from a consortium led by Crescendo Equity Partners, a private equity firm backed by Peter Thiel. With a vision to popularize Web3, LINE NEXT is planning to introduce various new services, including social apps and games based on the public blockchain Finschia.

