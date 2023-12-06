Elixir Games Acquires LitLab Games to Boost Web3 Gaming Portfolio

Web3 gaming platform Elixir Games today announced its strategic acquisition of LitLab Games, the renowned creators of CyberTitans.

Web3 gaming distribution platform Elixir Games — supported by Square Enix, officially announced its acquisition of LitLab Games, the renowned developers behind ‘CyberTitans.’

The move aims to solidify Elixir Games’ standing in the gaming market, drawing parallels to successful growth strategies employed by industry giants such as Steam with ‘CS:GO’ and Epic Games with ‘Fortnite’, consolidating its position in the competitive game launcher sector.

“Elixir Games and LitLab Games share a common vision of growth and complementarity in the web3 gaming sector. Our alignment lies in our mutual dedication to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of gamers. Elixir’s expertise in launching diverse games provides deep insights into player preferences, enhancing our ability to tailor gaming experiences effectively,” Carlos Roldan, CEO of Elixir Games told Metaverse Post.

“LitLab Games, under Danyil Shatko’s leadership, has demonstrated exceptional skill in game development, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to our collaboration,” Roldan added.

The company said that integration of ‘CyberTitans’ into the Elixir Games Launcher, where it has consistently held the title of the most played game over the past twelve months — serves as a testament to its widespread popularity within the gaming community.

“Elixir’s approach extends beyond what you might find in a typical game launcher, setting us apart from the competition. By anticipating the evolving needs of our users, both now and in the future, we’re crafting a launcher that doesn’t just keep pace with industry giants, but also introduces a unique offering unmatched in the market,” said Elixir Games’ Roldan. “Our innovative technology and the growing loyalty of our users reinforce our commitment to this bold direction.”

Expanding Web3 Gaming Platform with Innovative Offerings

Elixir Games now oversees three major titles, including ‘Tinies,’ a fast-paced mobile game featuring casual battles, ‘No Way Back,’ a whimsical cartoon-style ninja battle royale, and the recently added ‘CyberTitans,’ an esports-oriented strategy auto-battler game. This acquisition represents a significant stride in Elixir Games’ mission to establish itself as a powerhouse in the gaming industry.



“For gamers, Elixir Games offers a range of experiences, from the tranquil escapism of playing Cyber Titans to the thrill of competitive gaming and the satisfaction of overcoming challenging gameplay. This diversity ensures that all types of gamers can find their niche within our platform,” added Elixir Games’ Roldan.

In addition to the acquisition, Elixir Games Launcher is gearing up for a major update that aims to revolutionize the gaming experience by unifying its game ecosystem and unveiling a groundbreaking web3 strategy. This innovative approach is poised to usher in a new era in gaming, leveraging blockchain technology to enhance player engagement and open new avenues in the gaming world.

“During December, Elixir Games Launcher will power a state-of-the-art payments system for wallets & fiat systems through an innovative Overlay technology developed in-house,” Elixir Games’ Roldan told Metaverse Post. “The upcoming major update to the Elixir Games Launcher, focusing on web3 strategy and blockchain technology, is set to revolutionize the user experience. We understand that the intricacies of blockchain can be daunting, so our goal is to make this technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their technical expertise.”

Elixir Games asserts that gamers can look forward to a seamless integration of blockchain elements that enhance the gaming experience without overwhelming them with complexity. The update will also feature a more intuitive interface, streamlined processes and an overall user-friendly approach to blockchain gaming.

