KakaoBank and Digital Realty Partner to Establish AI Lab for Mobile Banking Innovation

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief KakaoBank revealed plans to establish an AI lab at Digital Realty’s Seoul data center to enhance mobile banking experiences for customers.

South Korean mobile-only bank KakaoBank announced plans to advance its financial services by establishing an AI lab. The infrastructure will be based at Digital Realty’s data center in Seoul.

The partnership aims to leverage technology to enhance mobile banking experiences and foster innovation in the fintech sector.

The AI lab at the ICN10 data center will serve as a hub for KakaoBank’s AI-powered initiatives, facilitating the acceleration of service enhancements, the development of personalized content, and research into new financial services.

“Through the opening of the AI center, we have created an environment to strengthen collaboration with the Kakao community, external academia, and companies. We plan to accelerate various AI-based businesses and research requiring complex operations, such as generative AI and language models, to gain more customers and continue to grow by enhancing our technological capabilities,” said Hyun-chul Ahn, chief research and development officer of KakaoBank.

According to KakaoBank, the AI lab will be used to develop personalized content for mobile banking services. This could include personalized financial advice, product recommendations, or tailored marketing messages based on individual customer data and preferences.

Additionally, the bank intends to use the AI lab to fuel research and development for new financial services. This may involve exploring innovative AI-driven solutions to address emerging customer needs and market trends in the fintech sector.

Digital Realty Enabling KakaoBank’s AI Initiatives

Digital Realty provides the physical infrastructure necessary to support KakaoBank’s AI lab. This includes high-performance computing resources, optimized cooling systems, and electrical and mechanical infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted operation.

Further, the company’s data center management and operations expertise will help support KakaoBank’s AI initiatives. This includes ensuring the data center environment’s reliability, security, and scalability to meet the bank’s evolving needs.

Moreover, Digital Realty’s data center platform – PlatformDIGITAL – provides secure and highly performant access to data sets across KakaoBank’s ecosystem. ICN10’s connectivity options, including dedicated access to AWS Direct Connect, enable KakaoBank to leverage cloud services for their AI applications.

The central location of ICN10 in Seoul’s Digital Media City provides KakaoBank with a strategic advantage, minimizing latency and offering connectivity options to domestic financial institutions’ data centers across the country.

KakaoBank seeks to strengthen its technological capabilities, attract more customers and sustain its growth trajectory in the dynamic landscape of the fintech industry.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv