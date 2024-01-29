News Report Technology
January 29, 2024

Italy’s Data Protection Authority Claims OpenAI’s ChatGPT Violates EU’s Data Privacy Rules

January 29, 2024
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Italy’s data protection authority Garante has notified OpenAI that its generative AI ChatGPT violates EU data protection regulations.

Italy's Data Protection Authority Says OpenAI's ChatGPT Violates EU’s Data Privacy Rules

Italy’s data protection authority Garante, has notified OpenAI that its artificial intelligence chatbot application, ChatGPT, violates data protection regulations. The announcement comes as Garante continues its investigation into the compliance of AI platforms with the European Union’s stringent data privacy regime, as reported by Reuters.

The investigation, initiated last year, stems from concerns over ChatGPT’s handling of user data and its adherence to EU privacy rules. Previously, Garante had banned ChatGPT due to alleged breaches of these regulations. However, following interventions by OpenAI addressing user consent issues related to personal data usage in algorithm training, the service was reinstated.

Despite the reactivation, Garante has persisted in its scrutiny, indicating that elements still suggest potential data privacy violations. The authority’s statement, released without detailed specifics, underscores its commitment to ensuring robust data protection standards in AI technology.

Last April, the Spanish data protection agency (AEPD) requested that the European Union’s privacy watchdog assess the privacy issues related to ChatGPT. In September 2023, a Polish watchdog investigated OpenAI over a complaint that its ChatGPT chatbot broke EU data protection laws.

OpenAI Faces 30-Day Deadline to Present Defense Arguments

Microsoft, the backer of OpenAI, has been drawn into the fray, with Garante’s investigation also considering the tech giant’s involvement in the matter. OpenAI now faces a deadline of 30 days to present its defense arguments as Garante proceeds with its examination, taking into account input from a European task force comprising national privacy watchdogs.

Italy’s proactive stance in addressing ChatGPT concerns highlights the growing scrutiny faced by rapidly evolving AI technologies. As the first West European country to take action against ChatGPT, Italy’s actions underscore the increasing attention from lawmakers and regulators toward ensuring data privacy in the age of advanced artificial intelligence.

Garante’s latest warning to OpenAI reminds of regulatory bodies’ pivotal role in safeguarding user privacy and holding AI developers accountable for compliance with established data protection standards.

OpenAI actively engages with the European task force and other relevant stakeholders as the investigation progresses to ensure transparency and accountability in its AI development practices. This development demonstrates the crucial role of regulatory bodies in upholding data privacy standards and shaping the responsible use of AI technologies.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs.

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

