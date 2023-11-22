Italian Data Protection Authority Launches Investigation on Data Collection for AI

The Italian Data Protection Authority has initiated a fact-finding investigation into the practice of collecting substantial volumes of personal data online for the training of artificial intelligence algorithms. The investigation aims to evaluate whether online platforms are implementing “adequate measures” to prevent the mass collection of personal data, commonly known as data scraping, for AI algorithms.

Italy has called upon academicians, AI experts and consumer groups to participate in this fact-finding process, encouraging them to share their perspectives or comments over a 60-day period.

Upon the completion of the fact-finding investigation, the Authority retains the right to take necessary actions.

The Italian Data Protection Authority stands out as one of the most proactive among the 31 national data protection authorities in Europe, particularly in assessing AI platform compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a comprehensive data privacy regime.

Earlier this year, it suspended the operation of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in Italy due to suspected violations of privacy rules.

Europe Further Plans to Regulate AI

Numerous countries are exploring ways to regulate artificial intelligence. Leading the charge, European lawmakers have drafted rules with the aim of establishing a global standard for a technology that has become integral to nearly every industry and business.

In a recent development, France, Germany, and Italy have collaborated on a joint paper outlining their agreement on artificial intelligence regulation. This agreement is anticipated to accelerate negotiations on AI regulation at the European level.



Earlier this year, the European Parliament adopted the AI Act, introducing laws that carry significant implications for developers of generative AI models, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. This regulation marked one of the initial formal sets of rules for the technology on a global scale.

