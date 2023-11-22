Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI’s CEO After an Agreement with the Board

Overcoming an attempted coup by the board members, Sam Altman is back as OpenAI’s CEO, providing a potential end to five days of drama and witnessing three CEOs in quick succession. The company’s former president Greg Brockman, who quit in protest of Altman’s firing, also announced his return today.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo,” the company said in a statement.

“We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this,” it added.

According to the startup, it has also appointed new board members, including Bret Taylor – former Salesforce chief executive, Adam D’Angelo – Quora’s founder, and former US Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers while removing other members facing backlash from existing employees as well.

However, the company has not provided any update on former Twitch head Emmett Shear, who has been appointed as the new CEO.

Sam Altman took to Twitter to announce his return, and said, “I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. When I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and with Satya’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft.”

A few minutes later, Greg Brockman also announced his return and mentioned: “Returning to OpenAI and getting back to coding tonight.”

Commenting on the update, Microsoft’s chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, said:

“We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners.”

As Metaverse Post reported yesterday, investors were collaborating with legal advisers to assess their options, indicating a possibility of pursuing legal action against OpenAI.

There were concerns among investors about the potential loss of hundreds of millions of dollars they have invested in OpenAI, as the organization is considered a crown jewel in some of their portfolios.

This recent boardroom drama resonates with echoes of past coups in Silicon Valley history. In 1985, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is ousted as CEO, only to stage a return more than a decade later. Similarly, in 2008, Twitter co-founder Dorsey faces a similar fate, being pushed out, only to be back as CEO seven years later.

