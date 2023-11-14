ChatGPT’s User Traffic Skyrockets as Generative AI Reshapes Consumer and Workplace Dynamics

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey

Despite a recent decline in web traffic, ChatGPT has seen its total monthly visits double from April to August 2023, indicating a significant shift in user preference towards mobile platforms.

This trend highlights the adaptability and growing reliance on generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing Chat, which have all witnessed substantial usage within a year of their launch. Likewise, Adobe’s Firefly has also shown rapid growth in just a few months.

ChatGPT‘s Impact on Consumer and Work Habits

Generative AI is set to massively change consumer behaviors and boost productivity across various domains, including media and work.

With its rapid adoption rate—reaching 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) in just two months—ChatGPT exemplifies this transformative impact. Over half of those aware of generative AI tools intend to use them in the future, particularly drawn to text-to-text and text-to-image applications.

Key Components of the Generative AI Ecosystem

The report shows that the generative AI landscape comprises of four fundamental components: models, data, compute, and interfaces & software tools.

Different companies are expected to benefit from each aspect, and the playing field extends beyond major tech players. The rise of open-source AI models is opening doors for smaller entrants, diversifying the market.

Currently, over 10 million U.S. adults start their web searches with generative AI, a number projected to grow to 90 million by 2027. This trend promises to reshape the largest technology businesses. In the workplace, generative AI is especially popular among younger and higher-income employees.

About 16% currently use generative AI in their jobs, with 21% planning to use it in the next 12 months. Knowledge-based and creative functions, such as IT and marketing, are leading in AI use with high expected future growth.

Investment and Corporate Integration of Generative AI

Generative AI-related ventures have experienced nearly 200% growth year-over-year as of August 2023. Investments primarily focus on broad use case platforms, software infrastructure and B2B applications, making up over 95% of total investments.

Companies looking to leverage AI benefits do not need to develop in-house solutions, as major AI companies are creating plug-ins and integrations for a broader ecosystem.

This surge in generative AI usage and investment reflects a significant shift in how both consumers and businesses interact with technology, signaling an era where AI becomes an integral part of daily life and work processes.

