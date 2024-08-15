Io.net Appoints Tory Green As CEO To Accelerate GPU Network Expansion

GPU cloud network io.net announced the appointment of Tory Green as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Tory Green, who succeeds Ahmad Shadid, has been promoted from his previous role as chief operating officer (COO) at io.net. In his new position, he will guide the company’s expansion of its Internet of GPUs.

“I’m honored to be appointed CEO of io.net and to build upon the fine work that has brought the company to where it is today,” said Tory Green, CEO of io.net, in a written statement. “Over the last five years, io.net has evolved from an idea into a major company that is accelerating AI innovation and providing revenue for a global network of GPU and CPU suppliers. But this is only the start,” he added.

In his role as CEO of io.net, Tory Green brings more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, investor, and C-level executive in the tech industry. Previously serving as COO, he has played a key role in guiding io.net’s strategic initiatives and growth. His extensive experience has provided him with valuable insights into the challenges of expanding a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) to compete with established centralized players.

Furthermore, Tory Green has contributed to io.net’s growth by leading the company’s Series A fundraising and overseeing daily operations prior to the leadership transition. His focus is on instilling discipline and operational excellence within the new leadership team. As CEO, he will strengthen the Business Development and Technical teams, including bringing in new leadership, to position io.net for its next phase of expansion.

“With IOG Network, we’ve proven the viability of DePIN in creating a thriving two-sided marketplace that allows AI startups to access the compute they need on demand,” said Tory Green. “Now, the focus turns to expanding our global network with the goal of positioning io.net at the forefront of the AI revolution while providing greater opportunities for GPU suppliers to participate,” he added.

Before joining io.net, Tory Green spent seven years as a venture capitalist at Tiller Partners, where he collaborated with portfolio companies in various operational capacities. More recently, he served as COO and chief financial officer (CFO) of Hum Capital. He has also held important operational, financial, and strategic roles at Oaktree Capital Management, The Walt Disney Company, Merrill Lynch, and 21st Century Fox.

Io.net Witnesses Fast Growth With Nearly 250,000 Verified GPUs And $200,000 Monthly Revenue

io.net is a DePIN that offers and manages on-demand, distributed GPU clusters from various locations around the world. The network currently provides access to hundreds of thousands of GPUs tailored to support low-latency and high-processing-demand applications such as AI, machine learning (ML), and cloud gaming.

Since its launch seven months ago, io.net has developed a strong managed services business, generating $200,000 in monthly revenue. The network now features over 250,000 verified GPUs and CPUs that have completed Proof-of-Work (PoW) verification, as well as 26,000 GPUs and CPUs ready for on-demand deployment.

