Io.net Expands Partnership With Leonardo AI To Support Inferencing Workloads On Its Platform

GPU cloud network io.net announced a partnership with the image-generation platform Leonardo AI aimed at enhancing its computational capabilities. Under this partnership, io.net will provide enterprise-grade L40S GPUs, enabling Leonardo AI to scale efficiently and meet the increasing customer demand for its generative AI content production services.

Leonardo.ai represents an advanced AI art generation platform that allows users to create images in various styles quickly using simple prompts. The platform supports video creation, AI-assisted sketching, and custom model training with user-specific datasets. Recent advancements encompass the introduction of the Phoenix foundational model, which enhances creator control with improved prompt accuracy, coherent text integration in images, and the capability to produce high-quality assets efficiently.

The new partnership will build on the existing use of A100 GPUs by Leonardo AI from io.net. The A100 GPUs will now be supplemented with a set of NVIDIA L40S models, which are specifically designed for high-performance generative AI and large language model (LLM) inference.

By providing advanced GPUs for image processing, io.net will help Leonardo AI manage its increased customer demand effectively. Access to this expanded fleet of enterprise-grade GPUs will support continued growth and ensure that customers experience the reliability and speed they expect from the platform.

Io.net’s Cloud Fuels Leonardo AI With Its GPUs

io.net is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) that provides and manages on-demand, distributed GPU clusters from various geographic locations. The network currently offers access to hundreds of thousands of GPUs, designed to support low-latency and high-processing-demand applications such as AI and machine learning (ML) operations, as well as cloud gaming.

The recent development demonstrates the production-ready capabilities and growing demand for io.net’s distributed GPU network. It also highlights the potential monetization and distribution opportunities available to compute providers within the io.net ecosystem.

At present, the io.net Cloud offers over 300,000 verified GPUs and 37,000 cluster-ready GPUs, many of which will be utilized by Leonardo AI. Furthermore, io.net’s DePIN represents the largest GPU network of its kind, maintaining low latency, high availability, and global distribution.

