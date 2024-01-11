Business News Report
January 11, 2024

Infosys to Acquire InSemi for Semiconductor Design Expertise

January 11, 2024
by Victor Dey
January 11, 2024

In Brief

Infosys announced agreement to acquire InSemi – recognized as a top-tier provider of semiconductor design and embedded services.

Indian IT company, Infosys today announced entering into a definitive agreement to acquire InSemi – recognized as a top-tier provider of semiconductor design and embedded services. According to the Board of Directors at Infosys, InSemi will become part of Infosys through this strategic acquisition, with a financial commitment of $2.8 billion (INR 280 crore).

“Infosys has been a leader and at the forefront of delivering cutting edge solutions across industries with Engineering R&D services. With the advent of AI, Smart devices, 5G and beyond, and electric vehicles, the demand for next-generation semiconductor design services integrated with our embedded systems creates unique differentiator,” said Dinesh R, EVP and co-delivery head of Infosys.

“InSemi is a strategic investment as we usher a next wave of growth and a leadership position in Engineering R&D,” he added.

This strategic investment will help Infosys further strengthen its Engineering R&D capabilities and co-create with global clients to help them navigate their digital transformation journey. In a regulatory filing, the company revealed that acquisition of InSemi is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Moreover, this partnership is set to boost Infosys’ Chip-to-Cloud strategy by leveraging specialized design skills on a larger scale. It will seamlessly complement Infosys’ existing investments in AI/Automation platforms and industry partnerships.

The primary goal of this collaboration is to streamline and manage the entire product development process for clients, ensuring a comprehensive end-to-end approach.

InSemi to Strengthen Semiconductor Design

Founded in 2013, InSemi provides end-to-end semiconductor design services, covering electronic design, platform design, automation, embedded and software technologies.

With a team of over 900+ design specialists, InSemi serves leading global corporations across semiconductor, consumer electronics, automotive, and hi-tech industries. The acquisition is set to strengthen Infosys’ Engineering R&D capabilities and position the company as a leader in this domain.

“Over the last five years, InSemi has built a foundation with solid growth and design capabilities across the semiconductor value chain. With Infosys as our catalyst, it creates a synergistic combination that allows us to scale and bring the power of AI & Engineering R&D and next-generation technology to global clients, expanding across industry sectors,” said Shreekanth Sampigethaya and Arup Dash, co-founders, InSemi. “We aim to further accelerate our progress and together with Infosys, it paves a path of innovation opening new opportunities for our teams.”

It is important to note that semiconductors are heart of technologies driving exponential growth of AI, 5G, hyperconnectivity, high-performance computing, quantum technology, virtual reality, IoT and smart devices.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

