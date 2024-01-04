Gelato Network Closes A+ Round Led by IOSG Ventures, Asserts Dominance in Web3 Automation Landscape

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey In Brief Gelato Network concluded A+ financing round, led by IOSG Ventures, to empower developers to automate smart contract execution across EVM-based blockchains.

Web3 relay network Gelato Network announced it concluded A+ financing round, with IOSG Ventures leading the investment. Established in 2019 by Hilmar Maximilian Orth, Gelato Network aims to be a pivotal player in the Web3 automation and relay space, empowering developers to automate smart contract execution across various EVM-based blockchains.

Gelato Network empowers developers to construct Augmented Smart Contracts—smart contracts that exhibit consistent automation, deliver a gasless user experience, and harness off-chain data and computation, facilitating the creation of applications capable of onboarding the next billion users to Web3.

The new investment aims at enhancing the Gelato Network existing capabilities and functionalities. The project anticipates becoming the largest decentralized development tech stack in Web3.

@IOSGVC recently completed the lead investment in @gelatonetwork 's extended round at the end of 2023. As one of Gelato's earliest supporters (co-lead the seed round with @galaxyhq in 2020), we have had the privilege to witness the rapid growth of @hilmarxo , @gitpusha and rest… pic.twitter.com/gnphIix94c — Ray Xiao (@_RayXiao) January 4, 2024

Gelato Network Dominates Automation Landscape with Innovations

Beginning with the concept of an Ethereum bot designed for DeFi applications, aiming to create a decentralized network for automated trading — Gelato has swiftly become Ethereum’s predominant automation execution network, securing over 80% market share in less than two years.

From its inception the company prioritized user experience, enabling even non-programmers to execute business tasks such as automated withdrawals and trades through “Gelato Automate.” This tool functions as the infrastructure facilitating an “If this, then that” automated execution for smart contracts. Despite Chainlink entering this market in 2021, Gelato maintains its dominant position in this sector.

In 2021 the company introduced Gelato Relay that marked Gelato’s transition from an automation protocol to an extension of core Web3 backend services. With Gelato Relay, Web3 front ends provide a completely gasless UX, while web3 backends can delegate transaction management to a decentralized relay network. Gelato simplifies blockchain interactions across major EVM chains, ensuring a straightforward, dependable, and scalable process.

In 2023, Gelato introduced Web3 Functions, a tool explicitly crafted for the Web3 ecosystem. This innovation involves the introduction of an extra abstract layer, streamlining the process for developers to access off-chain data and execute computations. The company also established itself as a prominent player in the RaaS domain, introducing the Rollup as a Service recently.

Gelato Network’s recent success positions it as a pivotal force in Web3 automation and relay technology. With a history of innovation, from empowering developers with Augmented Smart Contracts to introducing Gelato Relay and Web3 Functions, the recent investment aims at propelling Gelato Network towards becoming the leading decentralized development tech stack in Web3.

