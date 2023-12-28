South Korea’s Semiconductor Industry Witnesses Growth, Signaling Resurgence in Global Chip Demand

South Korea witnessed a remarkable 42% surge in chip production in November 2023, as compared to the previous year.

South Korea’s semiconductor industry reported its most substantial gains in years, showcasing a resurgence in technology momentum that holds promising prospects for the nation’s economic outlook in the coming year and the global tech sector.

A data by Bloomberg reveals a remarkable 42% surge in South Korea‘s chip production in November 2023 compared to the previous year (2022), marking the most significant increase since early 2017.

Concurrently, shipments experienced an impressive 80% surge, the largest gain since late 2002. Inventories expanded by 36%, registering the smallest rise since February.

These figures indicate a robust recovery for the country’s pivotal industry, which had grappled with a prolonged slump adversely affecting the national economy for over a year. The positive trend augurs well for major chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, enhancing optimism for these industry players.

In the semiconductor landscape, Samsung and SK Hynix account for nearly all of the nation’s chip manufacturing capacity, and both are integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), and both the players design and manufacture chips. Most of their chipmaking capacity, therefore, goes to internal production needs.

A Reuters poll also revealed that South Korea’s exports likely rose for the third consecutive month in December, with the surge in semiconductor exports playing a crucial role in supporting the country’s economic recovery.

With its trade-reliant economy, South Korea navigated 2023 facing subdued demand for semiconductors. The central bank’s forecast for a modest 1.4% expansion this year, compared to 2.6% last year, factored in higher interest rates, an economic slowdown in China, and geopolitical risks.



The latest chip data, however, presents a promising outlook, indicating that the nation’s tech manufacturers may play a pivotal role in supporting growth.

The Impact of AI Integration in Semiconductors

South Korea’s industrial sector voices apprehensions regarding the overwhelming influence of prominent foreign equipment giants. Notwithstanding these concerns, the infusion of artificial intelligence into the semiconductor production process is anticipated to fortify South Korea’s semiconductor industry. This integration is aimed to fuel expansion in the production of both AI chips and memory chips, promising growth for the country’s semiconductor sector.

However, the South Korean economy is not without risks. Global economic growth is expected to slow next year, with China trying to stabilize its economy. U.S. consumers may feel the impact of prolonged tightness in interest rates, and global commerce continues to face the threat of protectionism.

Despite these challenges, the positive trajectory in the semiconductor industry offers a beacon of hope for South Korea’s economic revival and the broader tech sector.

