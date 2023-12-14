IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva Urges Regulatory Guidelines and Infrastructure to Counter Crypto Risks

The need for regulatory oversight of cryptocurrencies is high due to the potential risks they pose to global financial stability, said Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in an address on Thursday.

The need for regulatory oversight of cryptocurrencies is high due to the potential risks they pose to global financial stability, said Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in an address on Thursday.

Speaking at a digital currencies conference in Seoul, South Korea, Georgieva emphasized the inherent risks associated with the widespread adoption of crypto assets.

“The challenge is that high crypto asset adoption could undermine macro-financial stability,” Georgieva stated during her opening speech, pointing to the potential impact on monetary policy transmission, capital flow management measures, and fiscal sustainability, particularly concerning volatile tax collection.

During the joint conference with representatives from the South Korean government and central bank, Georgieva outlined the IMF’s goal of creating a more efficient, interoperable and accessible financial system by implementing regulatory measures to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrencies, Reuters reported.

She stressed that the intention is not to revert to a pre-crypto era but to foster innovation responsibly.

Last month, South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) announced the establishment of specialized units to regulate virtual assets, and this development comes in anticipation of the impending ‘Virtual Asset User Protection Act,’ scheduled for implementation in July 2024.

Moreover, the country is also gearing up to introduce a pilot program that will involve 100,000 citizens in the use of deposit tokens based on the central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the next year.

“There is ‘tremendous interest’ in learning from each other, with the ‘biggest interest’ in learning from emerging markets,” Georgieva noted, singling out India for its exemplary digital public infrastructure.

Additionally, she acknowledged the value of advanced economies’ historical experiences in the evolution of monetary systems, emphasizing the need for cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange in navigating the complexities of the digital financial landscape.

Visible Movement Towards Crypto Regulation

Amidst the ongoing financial turmoil marked by instability and prominent controversies, the cryptocurrency landscape is grappling with a significant setback as the FTX cryptocurrency trading firm experiences a staggering collapse.



The urgent need for dialogue on how governments and regulatory bodies plan to harness the enormous potential of cryptocurrencies while mitigating risks is at an all-time high.

In a decisive move towards providing regulatory clarity, the United Kingdom government has officially affirmed its commitment to overseeing the cryptocurrency industry. A consultation paper, recently released by the government — delineates its strategy to implement comprehensive legislation governing crypto activities by the year 2024.

On another front, US based web3 startup WalletConnect, declared limitations on its services in Russia. The company’s decision is a direct response to the most recent legal developments and guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Meanwhile, Turkey is intensifying its efforts in the realm of cryptocurrency regulation. Reports indicate that the nation is actively formulating new regulatory measures aimed at persuading the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to remove it from the “grey list” of countries deemed to have taken insufficient action against money laundering and terrorist financing.

The global landscape of cryptocurrency regulation is further evolving, with central banks, including Australia’s Reserve Bank, deeply exploring the potential of tokenized money and corresponding regulatory frameworks. As these regulatory developments unfold, their broader implications on international financial markets are becoming increasingly apparent.

