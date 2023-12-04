IBM Unveils New Quantum Computing Chip, Sets Stage for Large Systems by 2033

The multinational tech giant International Business Machines (IBM), recently unveiled a new quantum computing chip and machine with the aim of laying the groundwork for much larger systems by 2033.

Outlining its approach, IBM has introduced a novel method for connecting chips within machines and linking machines together. When coupled with a new error-correction code, this approach holds the potential to produce compelling quantum machines.

The first machine to feature the latest IBM quantum computing chip is named Quantum System Two, incorporating three “Heron” chips.

“The progress will appear steady until 2029, when the full effect of the error-correction technologies come into play”, stated Dario Gil, senior vice president and director of research at IBM.

As IBM claims, beyond 2029 — a notable surge in capabilities is expected, similar to the rapid advancement witnessed in artificial intelligence (AI) systems over the past year after years of gradual development.

Surpassing Data Error Challenges for Quantum Computing

Researchers globally are focused on refining quantum computing, utilizing principles of quantum mechanics to achieve computing speeds surpassing traditional silicon-based computers. The ongoing challenge involves creating quantum computers that are reliable enough in real-world applications, outperforming conventional counterparts.

Major players such as Microsoft, Google and Baidu alongside startups and nation-states, are actively engaged in a race to advance quantum machine development. While efforts have succeeded in scaling quantum machines to outpace classical computers, the persistent challenge lies in addressing data errors.

IBM’s introduction of a new quantum computing chip and machine is set to resolve this issue, potentially accelerating the overall progress of quantum computing development.

However, IBM is not the only player in the quantum computing landscape with ambitions for the coming years.

PsiQuantum, a quantum computing startup collaborating with semiconductor manufacturing and design company GlobalFoundries for chip production, declared its intention earlier this year to introduce a commercial quantum computing system within the next six years.

PsiQuantum’s objective is to integrate numerous quantum modules to function collectively, resembling a data center. The company aims to achieve a quantum bit (qubit) count of approximately 1 million for practical utility.

IBM’s recent unveiling of a new quantum computing chip and machine sets the stage for larger systems by 2033. The innovative approach, aimed at tackling the persistent challenge of data errors in scaling quantum machines and the new IBM’s solution aims to accelerate the overall progress in quantum computing.

