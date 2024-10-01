Humanity Protocol Announces Testnet Launch, Allowing Users To Secure Human ID And Rewards

In Brief Humanity Protocol launched its testnet, allowing users to reserve their Human ID–a username and identity within its ecosystem.

Zero-knowledge decentralized identity project, Humanity Protocol, unveiled the launch of its testnet, which allows users to reserve their Human ID, a distinct username and identity within the protocol’s ecosystem.

This Human ID is tailored to individual users and will play a vital role in interactions across the decentralized ecosystem. It will function as a permanent, verifiable credential for various activities, such as registering for services, verifying identities, as well as engaging in future decentralized applications (dApps) developed on the platform. Additionally, early users will gain exclusive access to upcoming features and rewards.

Users have an option to secure their Human ID through multiple methods, including Email, Telegram, Twitter, Discord, Google, and MetaMask.

The testnet is set to be rolled out in three distinct steps: Human ID Reservation, Pre-enrollment through the Humanity Protocol application, and Full enrollment via palm vein verification.

Currently, users can only register their Human ID. However, in a few weeks, they will have the opportunity to register their palm print through the application, which will be introduced in the second phase of the testnet alongside the launch of the mobile application. The third phase will include scanning users’ palm veins using one of Humanity Protocol’s devices to complete the identity verification process.

Humanity Protocol: What Is It?

Humanity Protocol is at the forefront of “empowering digital identity” by utilizing advanced non-invasive biometrics and Proof-of-Humanity (PoH) technology, aiming to create an environment where principles such as decentralization, personal identity ownership, equity, and inclusion prevail.

The PoH solution provided by Humanity Protocol enables the verification of an individual’s identity online without requiring them to share any personally identifiable information.

In May, the platform raised $30 million in a seed funding round led by investors, including Kingsway Capital, Animoca Brands, Blockchain.com, and Hashed. This funding brought the platform’s total valuation to $1 billion.

