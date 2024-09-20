BNB Chain Integrates With Telegram To Streamline Web3 Experience For Users And Developers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BNB Chain integrates with Telegram to provide seamless access to Web3 for users and developers, leveraging the potential of mini-apps.

Blockchain platform focused on supporting Web3 decentralized applications (dApps), BNB Chain announced its integration with the messaging application Telegram. This collaboration aims to offer streamlined access for both users and developers, enhancing the overall user experience within the platform.

In particular, BNB Chain is set to expand into Telegram’s mini apps—web applications that function directly within the Telegram platform, offering a more integrated experience. These mini apps utilize Telegram bots for interaction, enabling automated and interactive user engagement. They also provide opportunities for monetization via in-app purchases, subscriptions, as well as advertising.

The Telegram integration will enable streamlined BNB management utilizing wallets like CodexField Wallet and UXUY Wallet, enabling users to send, receive, and interact with dApps directly in Telegram chats. This will offer quick transactions and smooth interactions with the BNB Chain ecosystem, eliminating the need to switch between different applications.

Additionally, developers building on BNB Chain will be able to integrate secure Telegram logins into their applications with ease using Privy’s software development kit (SDK), which streamlines user onboarding by quickly linking Telegram identities to the platform. It also offers a secure login process and allows for fast integration into dApps.

BNB Chain Launches Fourth TVL Incentive Program With $300,000 In Rewards

This ecosystem consists of Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the Layer 2 solution opBNB, and the data storage network BNB Greenfield. Known for its low gas fees and high transaction throughput, this ecosystem supports a wide range of dApps across multiple industries, such as decentralized finance (DeFi), metaverse, gaming, SocialFi, NFTs, and infrastructure.

Recently, it introduced its fourth Total Value Locked (TVL) incentive program, created to support the development of DeFi ecosystems across its networks. With a prize pool of $300,000, this initiative encourages projects to raise their TVL while taking part in staking challenges. The program is already underway and will run until October 11th.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson