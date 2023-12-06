Hong Kong Monetary Authority to Issue Second Tokenized Green Bond

In Brief The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is set to issue its second tokenized green bond, incorporating blockchain for efficient redemption.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is gearing up to issue its second tokenized green bond in the coming months, marking a significant step in the region’s green finance initiatives.

This new bond issue will utilize blockchain technology for the redemption process. This innovative approach aims to enhance operational efficiency. It also aims to provide investors with detailed insights into the green projects they support, along with their progress and impact.

The HKMA’s use of blockchain for bond redemption exemplifies the synergy between green finance and financial technology. This method is expected to streamline operations and bolster investor confidence.

HKMA CEO Yu Weiman announced the organization of “Green Finance Week” in February next year. This event will feature a global climate business forum in collaboration with the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation. The forum will focus on green financial transformation.

Hong Kong Global Collaboration in Green Finance Initiatives

During Green Finance Week, several financial institutions will conduct activities to promote Hong Kong’s global presence in green finance. A roundtable with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will also be held to discuss blended finance.

Yu Weiman emphasized the potential of combining green finance with fintech. The HKMA is exploring ways to implement blockchain in green bond redemption processes to enhance efficiency.

The HKMA is investigating the use of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide clarity on green project investments. This approach aims to reduce the risk of “greenwashing” by offering transparent updates on project development and impact.

Yu Weiman highlighted the remarkable growth of Hong Kong‘s green bonds and loans, which surged from nearly US$11 billion two years ago to US$80 billion. He sees further growth potential in green finance, suggesting a sustained upward trend.

The HKMA’s initiatives, including the tokenized green bond and Green Finance Week, showcase Hong Kong’s proactive approach to fostering a more sustainable and transparent financial ecosystem. These efforts align financial growth with environmental responsibility.

