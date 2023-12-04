Blockchain InsurTech Igloo Raises $36 Million to Enhance its Data Infrastructure

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Blockchain InsurTech Igloo raised $36 million funding to support future acquisitions and strengthen the company’s data infrastructure.

Blockchain insurance technology company Igloo concluded a $36 million Series C pre-financing round, led by Eurazeo with participation from Openspace Ventures and La Maison. The funding will be allocated for supporting acquisitions within the upcoming year and strengthening the company’s data infrastructure.

Established in 2016, Igloo utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in its infrastructure to deliver insurance services to clients. Previously, the company has launched Weather Index Insurance, a specialized blockchain-based product safeguarding farmers against severe weather, designed particularly for Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets.

In 2022, Igloo secured $27 million and concluded a comprehensive Series B financing round, totaling $46 million. The InsuResilience Investment Fund II of the German Development Bank KfW, WAM, Finnfund, La Maison, and Cathay Innovation participated in the investment.

InsurTech Leverages AI and Blockchain for Enhanced Results

​Insurance companies function within a competitive environment where customers seek optimal value for their money and a superior experience.

Blockchain technology represents an opportunity for positive developments and expansion in the insurance industry, facilitating efficiency gains, cost savings, improved transparency, accelerated payouts and fraud mitigation. Additionally, it allows for real-time data sharing among various parties in a trusted and traceable manner.

In the recent development, the New York-based company Arbol unveiled an insurance platform powered by AI and blockchain, designed for reinsurance, and focused towards severe storm catastrophes. Its parametric insurance schemes offer compensation for weather-related events such as storms and floods.

Igloo’s recent achievement reflects a deliberate effort to strengthen its infrastructure, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation and its ongoing evolution toward advancing its AI- and blockchain-powered solutions.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson