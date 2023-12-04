News Report Technology
December 04, 2023

Blockchain InsurTech Igloo Raises $36 Million to Enhance its Data Infrastructure

by
Published: December 04, 2023 at 4:28 am Updated: December 04, 2023 at 4:28 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 04, 2023 at 4:28 am

In Brief

Blockchain InsurTech Igloo raised $36 million funding to support future acquisitions and strengthen the company’s data infrastructure.

Blockchain InsurTech Igloo Raises $36 million to Fortify Infrastructure

Blockchain insurance technology company Igloo concluded a $36 million Series C pre-financing round, led by Eurazeo with participation from Openspace Ventures and La Maison. The funding will be allocated for supporting acquisitions within the upcoming year and strengthening the company’s data infrastructure.

Established in 2016, Igloo utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in its infrastructure to deliver insurance services to clients. Previously, the company has launched Weather Index Insurance, a specialized blockchain-based product safeguarding farmers against severe weather, designed particularly for Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets. 

In 2022, Igloo  secured $27 million and concluded a comprehensive Series B financing round, totaling $46 million. The InsuResilience Investment Fund II of the German Development Bank KfW, WAM, Finnfund, La Maison, and Cathay Innovation participated in the investment.

InsurTech Leverages AI and Blockchain for Enhanced Results 

​Insurance companies function within a competitive environment where customers seek optimal value for their money and a superior experience.

Blockchain technology represents an opportunity for positive developments and expansion in the insurance industry, facilitating efficiency gains, cost savings, improved transparency, accelerated payouts and fraud mitigation. Additionally, it allows for real-time data sharing among various parties in a trusted and traceable manner.

In the recent development, the New York-based company Arbol unveiled an insurance platform powered by AI and blockchain, designed for reinsurance, and focused towards severe storm catastrophes. Its parametric insurance schemes offer compensation for weather-related events such as storms and floods.

Igloo’s recent achievement reflects a deliberate effort to strengthen its infrastructure, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation and its ongoing evolution toward advancing its AI- and blockchain-powered solutions.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

MongoDB Integrates Atlas Vector Search with AWS’ Amazon Bedrock to Boost Generative AI Models

by Victor Dey
December 01, 2023

Seraph Studio Launches ARPG Web3 Game ‘SERAPH: In The Darkness’ on Arbitrum One

by Victor Dey
November 30, 2023

ChatGPT Turns One: A Year Marked by Growth and Controversy

by Kumar Gandharv
November 30, 2023

Broadcom Initiates Strategic Review for Two VMware Units Post $69 Billion Acquisition

by Victor Dey
November 30, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

ByteDance Launches Chatbot Development Platform to Ease Generative AI Creation

by Kumar Gandharv
December 04, 2023

AstraZeneca, Absci Forge $247 Million Generative AI Partnership to Develop Cancer Treatment

by Alisa Davidson
December 04, 2023

Binance Launches PEPE Token Collateral Loans Amid CEO’s Legal Settlements

by Nik Asti
December 04, 2023

Healthtech Company Vinbrain Unveils Two AI-Powered Solutions to Bolster Patient Care

by Kumar Gandharv
December 04, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
ByteDance Launches Chatbot Development Platform to Ease Generative AI Creation
News Report Technology
ByteDance Launches Chatbot Development Platform to Ease Generative AI Creation
by Kumar Gandharv
December 4, 2023
AstraZeneca, Absci Forge $247 Million Generative AI Partnership to Develop Cancer Treatment
News Report Technology
AstraZeneca, Absci Forge $247 Million Generative AI Partnership to Develop Cancer Treatment
by Alisa Davidson
December 4, 2023
Binance Launches PEPE Token Collateral Loans Amid CEO’s Legal Settlements
Business News Report
Binance Launches PEPE Token Collateral Loans Amid CEO’s Legal Settlements
by Nik Asti
December 4, 2023
Healthtech Company Vinbrain Unveils Two AI-Powered Solutions to Bolster Patient Care
News Report Technology
Healthtech Company Vinbrain Unveils Two AI-Powered Solutions to Bolster Patient Care
by Kumar Gandharv
December 4, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.