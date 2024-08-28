HKMA Launches Project Ensemble Sandbox To Accelerate RWA Tokenization Adoption

by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O

In Brief Hong Kong Monetary Authority launches Sandbox with four themes of asset tokenization use cases for the first experimentation phase.

Hong Kong’s central banking authority, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), announced the launch of the Project Ensemble Sandbox, unveiling four primary themes of asset tokenization use cases for the initial stage of experimentation.

The recently introduced Sandbox is aimed at supporting interbank settlement via experimental tokenized money, specifically concentrating on transactions with tokenized assets. Banks engaged in the Project Ensemble Architecture Community have incorporated their tokenized deposit platforms with the Sandbox, allowing for experiments in interbank payment-versus-payment and delivery-versus-payment settlement.

Project Ensemble is set to investigate new financial market infrastructure to facilitate seamless interbank settlement of tokenized money leveraging wCBDCs. The Sandbox is created to estimate the technical interoperability between tokenized assets, deposits, and wCBDC while allowing partakers to perform end-to-end testing of tokenized asset transactions in real-world business scenarios.

This phase will address the tokenization of traditional financial assets along with real-world assets (RWAs), focusing on major areas encompassing fixed income and investment funds, liquidity management, green and sustainable finance, as well as trade and supply chain finance.

Under the first theme, there are two categories: bonds and funds. Participants in these categories include Bank of China, HashKey Group, and Standard Chartered Bank, along with other entities outside the Project Ensemble Architecture Community like BlackRock, China Asset Management, and Franklin Templeton. The liquidity management category features participants involved in repo and treasury management, including The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Ant International, among others.

The green and sustainable finance theme includes participants such as HashKey Group, Ant Digital Technologies, and Cyberport. In the trade and supply chain finance category, participants encompass Hang Seng Bank, Microsoft Hong Kong, and the ICC Digital Standards Initiative, among others.

HKMA To Collaborate With SFC And BIS Innovation Hub: What Should We Expect?

Furthermore, HKMA intends to partner with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on tokenization projects within the asset management sector to promote broader adoption and reinforce the city as one of the key asset and wealth management hubs.

Meanwhile, the entity will jointly work with the BIS Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre on one or several themes and consult with the CBDC Expert Group to utilize their intellectual resources in improving the Sandbox.

