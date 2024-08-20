Clearpool Launches Ozean: The Blockchain For RWA Yields

In Brief Clearpool introduced Ozean, first RWA yield blockchain built on and supported by Optimism, aimed at transforming DeFi by integrating RWAs.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) credit protocol specializing in Real-World Asset (RWA) lending, Clearpool (CPOOL) introduced Ozean, the first RWA yield blockchain built on and supported by Optimism. Ozean aims to transform decentralized finance (DeFi) by integrating RWAs in a compliant and accessible way, allowing users to automatically earn native yield on-chain.

“Ozean revolutionizes user interaction with RWAs by integrating them in a compliant, user-friendly way,” said Jakob Kronbichler, CEO and Co-Founder of Clearpool, to MPost. “Ozean provides many benefits to users, including the ability to earn native yield on-chain automatically, with yields rebased and passed back directly to users—an unparalleled advantage over other chains. Beyond this, RWAs on Ozean can be traded or used as collateral with enhanced functionalities, adding significant value,” he added.

As a component of Optimism’s Superchain, Ozean is constructed on the OP Stack and will allocate a portion of its revenue to the Optimism Collective. It utilizes Caldera’s Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform. Caldera, known for its fastest-growing ecosystem on Ethereum, provides industry-leading solutions that enable Clearpool to offer a distinctive, high-performance, and reliable experience for its users.

Ozean is a permissionless Ethereum Layer 2 solution with an optional compliance layer designed to enhance interoperability among permissioned protocols. This approach supports the development of a strong ecosystem where RWAs can be traded or used as collateral with advanced features. Additionally, it provides the foundational infrastructure necessary for the institutional adoption and growth of blockchain-based financial markets.

Furthermore, Ozean users have the opportunity to earn native yield on their stablecoins. When stablecoins are transferred to Ozean, they can be converted into USDX, Ozean’s native stablecoin issued by Hex Trust, a licensed digital asset custodian, and backed by treasury bills or similar assets. USDX can then be locked to receive ozUSD, a yield-bearing stablecoin. This process ensures that yield is automatically adjusted and returned to users, providing a distinct advantage compared to other blockchains.

Meanwhile, Oxygen (O2) is a cutting-edge liquidity layer comprising tokenized treasuries, highly liquid cryptocurrency assets like BTC and ETH, and yield-bearing tokens on the Ozean blockchain. It provides a consolidated basket of assets for swapping, lending, and collateral purposes, with weekly rebalancing to uphold target allocations. O2 gains value through yields from lending protocols and tokenized treasuries and can be staked to earn fees and leveraged. Additionally, this innovative layer supports the issuance and lending of stablecoins backed by RWAs, thereby enhancing liquidity and financial flexibility within the Ozean ecosystem.

Ozean: What You Should Know About It?

It features a unified compliance layer, gas abstraction, and a native custodial wallet with comprehensive account abstraction. This wallet streamlines blockchain interactions, offering a Web2-like experience while integrating essential yield opportunities and functionalities available on the Ozean blockchain.

In order to enhance user convenience, USDX will function as the native gas token for the blockchain, removing the need for additional ETH or gas tokens in users’ wallets. When users deposit USDC, USDT, or DAI into Ozean, they will receive USDX at a 1 to 1 ratio.

Moreover, Clearpool‘s native token, CPOOL, will support the Ozean ecosystem through a new staking mechanism designed to reward CPOOL holders. This mechanism will facilitate Layer 2 sequencer fees for blockspace transactions, provide yield from staked USDX treasuries, and offer enhanced yield on ozUSD by allowing users to stake both CPOOL and USDX together.

“Ozean provides users with a seamless Web2-like experience. The native Ozean wallet simplifies blockchain interactions while integrating key yield opportunities,” said Jakob Kronbichler. “With Ozean’s opt-in compliance layer, users only need to onboard once, and the stablecoin, $USDX, serves as the chain’s native gas token, eliminating the need for additional ETH or gas tokens in user wallets. These advantages truly set Ozean apart in the blockchain space,” he emphasized.

