HashKey Group Teams Up With Catizen For Next-Generation GameFi And Global Digital Entertainment Infrastructure

Digital asset financial services firm HashKey Group announced a partnership with the Telegram-based play-to-earn game Catizen, marking its initial venture into Web3 collaborations.

Catizen is a play-to-earn game that incorporates AI, GameFi, as well as Metaverse elements. Players manage a virtual city inhabited by cat citizens and receive CATI tokens by crafting infrastructure, fulfilling daily tasks, and participating in events. Since its launch, Catizen has quickly grown to a global user base of over 29 million within just 150 days. The game has seen daily active users (DAU) reach 3.5 million, with more than 1.8 million on-chain users and over 2.1 million Telegram Premium users, all of which continue to expand rapidly.

By utilizing the cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global, the aim is to offer Catizen’s user base enhanced compliance and reliability in digital asset services. The partnership will emphasize The Open Network (TON) ecosystem to deliver a Web3 gaming experience for players and digital asset users worldwide, with a joint focus on developing GameFi products and global digital entertainment infrastructure.

HashKey Group will offer regulatory guidance, technical support for blockchain infrastructure, as well as other advisory services to Catizen and its related products. This support will help Catizen enhance its offerings within the TON ecosystem and reach a broader global user base, thereby advancing the use of blockchain in digital entertainment.

The collaboration will also include gamified digital finance experiences, a joint HSK airdrop campaign, initiatives for animal protection, and social responsibility efforts. These initiatives aim to improve both parties’ product offerings and service capabilities while expanding the global communities of Catizen and HashKey.

HashKey Group Partners With TON To Facilitate TON Ecosystem Expansion

Since 2018, HashKey Group has developed a Web3 ecosystem within a high-compliance regulatory framework. At present, the group manages several digital asset-related businesses, encompassing HashKey Exchange, HashKey Global, HashKey NFT, HashKey Tokenization platform, and HashKey Capital, among several others.

In April of this year, HashKey Group partnered with the TON Foundation to advance and expand the TON ecosystem. Through this joint effort, the TON Foundation intends to improve the accessibility of fiat on and off ramps within Telegram’s wallets. The initiative will also seek ways to better support early-stage projects within the TON ecosystem. Additionally, the partnership will allow the TON Foundation to explore treasury management solutions provided by HashKey Group.

