News Report Technology
August 14, 2024

Catizen, Binance Web3 Wallet, And Mantle Launch Catizen Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 14, 2024 at 10:11 am Updated: August 14, 2024 at 10:11 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 14, 2024 at 10:11 am

In Brief

Catizen, Binance Web3 Wallet, and Mantle launched the Catizen Campaign, with 30 million FISH and 220,000 MNT tokens as rewards.

Catizen, Binance Web3 Wallet, And Mantle Launch Catizen Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards

Social messaging application Telegram, mini-game Catizen announced it has collaborated with Binance Web3 cryptocurrency wallet and Layer 2 scaling solution Mantle to launch the Catizen Campaign.

The activity is currently underway, providing participants with a chance to earn 30 million FISH Coins and 220,000 MNT tokens as rewards. To qualify for the prize pool, users must complete tasks on the Binance Web3 MPC Campaign page within the Catizen Mantle bot.

Additionally, the campaign includes an 80,000 MNT Mantle Chain Gas subsidy, allowing the first 1 million Catizen users to claim 0.08 MNT each. Claims are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with each user permitted to make only one claim.

Mantle Network is focused on developing an EVM-compatible scaling solution for Ethereum. It utilizes an optimistic rollup and several advanced data availability methods to provide more cost-effective and accessible data solutions, simultaneously offering Ethereum’s security.

MNT, the native token of Mantle Network, is used for gas fees, ecosystem growth, and governance participation. As of the writing time, the token is valued at $0.64, reflecting a 6.82% increase over the past 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Catizen Initiates Third Stage Of Development, Unveiling Star Wing Game As Part Of Its Mini Game Center

It is a play-to-earn game that combines AI, GameFi, and Metaverse features. In this game, users run a virtual city inhabited by cat citizens and receive CATI tokens through engaging in creating infrastructure, fulfilling daily tasks, and taking part in various events.

Recently, Catizen has entered its next growth stage, which includes the release of its Mini Game Center, a token airdrop, as well as transforming to a decentralized Catizen Ecosystem. This phase also aims to improve community benefits by unveiling new rewards for CATI holders. Additionally, the project intends to launch a new top-tier aerial combat game, Star Wing, as part of its forthcoming Mini Game Center.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.