Pyth Network And TON Partner To Provide Data Sources For TON Ecosystem Developers

In Brief Oracle service Pyth Network partnered with The Open Network to provide high-accuracy Web3 data for developers.

Oracle service Pyth Network announced it has partnered with the Layer 1 blockchain The Open Network (TON) to provide high-accuracy data for developers.

The partnership focuses on Pyth Network’s oracle service, which enables users to request price data as needed. Its pull oracle is designed to enhance the developer experience on TON by providing applications with fast, efficient, and reliable Web3 data. The oracle has processed over half a trillion dollars in volume and, at present, supports billions in total value secured across more than 70 blockchains.

Through Pyth Network, decentralized finance (DeFi) projects on TON will be able to access high-accuracy, real-time price data. This institutional-quality data will support advanced DeFi services and enable fast transactions, which are essential for serving a large global audience. Additionally, in the gaming sector, precise data feeds are essential for developing dynamic and interactive in-game economies. Therefore, Pyth Network integration will help game developers on TON create more immersive and financially sustainable gaming experiences.

According to Pyth Network, TON is bringing millions of new users into the on-chain space, who expect the same responsiveness and ease of use from Web3 as they do from Web2. While specializing in low-latency data and capable of scaling to thousands of feeds and assets, its network will offer the speed and scalability needed to help TON accommodate a larger user base.

Pyth Network Launches Pull Oracle On Solana

Pyth Network operates as an oracle protocol, linking market data providers with applications across multiple blockchains. The platform collects market data from over 100 first-party sources, including major exchanges and market-making firms globally. It is relied upon by more than 350 protocols across over 70 blockchains, ensuring the security and reliability of these applications.

Recently, Pyth Network has launched its pull oracle on the Solana network. This deployment allows developers on the Solana mainnet-beta to access real-time price updates by pulling data from the Pythnet appchain into the Solana ecosystem.

