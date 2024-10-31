HashKey Global Debuts Perpetual Contracts For Fantom, Brett, Celestia, And Gala Tokens

In Brief HashKey Global announced the launch of perpetual contracts for Fantom (FTM), Brett (BRETT), Celestia (TIA), and Gala (GALA).

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global announced the launch of perpetual contracts for Fantom (FTM), Brett (BRETT), Celestia (TIA), and Gala (GALA).

Fantom operates as a directed acyclic graph smart contract platform, offering decentralized finance (DeFi) services for developers through its unique consensus algorithm. The FTMUSDT perpetual contract has a value of 10 FTM, with a minimum price change of 0.0001.

Brett serves as a meme cryptocurrency on the Base blockchain and is inspired by a character from the Boy’s Club comic series. The BRETTUSDT perpetual contract has a value of 100 BRETT, with a minimum price change of 0.00001.

Celestia functions as a modular blockchain that provides a data availability layer for rollups and layer 2 blockchains, enhancing their scalability. The TIAUSDT perpetual contract is valued at 1 TIA, with a minimum price change of 0.0001.

Gala Games is a blockchain gaming platform that allows players to earn cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through their gameplay. The GALAUSDT perpetual contract is set at 100 GALA, with a minimum price change of 0.00001.

These new products offer a maximum leverage of 10x, with a funding fee cap of +0.75%/-0.75%. Funding settlements occur every eight hours, while trading is available around the clock.

How Do Perpetual Futures Work?

Perpetual futures are a type of derivative contract that enables traders to speculate on the future price of an asset without a predetermined expiration date.

In a perpetual futures contract, there are two counterparties involved: one taking a long position and the other a short position. These parties engage in ongoing payments to each other based on the contract’s price relative to the underlying asset’s market price. When the contract price exceeds the market price of the underlying asset, the long position pays the short position. Conversely, if the contract price is lower than the market price, the short position compensates for the long position. The transaction amount between these parties is determined by the difference between the perpetual futures contract price and the underlying asset’s market price.

HashKey Global is a digital asset trading platform managed by HashKey Bermuda Limited, operating under a Class F license issued by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. The platform offers a variety of trading and service products, including LaunchPad, contracts, leverage, and more, aimed at providing comprehensive solutions for mainstream trading. Recently, the platform has listed CARV, a token of the modular identity and data layer CARV, facilitating spot trading.

