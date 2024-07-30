Gala Games Launches GalaChain Testnet, Opening Public Testing Environment

In Brief Gala Games launched GalaChain testnet, offering a public testing environment where external builders can deploy, test, and refine the code.

Blockchain-based play-to-earn gaming platform Gala Games unveiled the launch of the GalaChain testnet, which offers a public testing environment where external builders have an option to deploy, test, as well as refine the code.

The new testnet will allow builders to explore new features and applications, offering a space to test and debug their projects, ensuring that everything functions correctly before being deployed on the mainnet.

The GalaChain testnet offers several essential functions, including support for deploying chaincode from Docker containers. This enables builders to deploy their chaincode to the testnet environment, facilitating incorporation and testing of applications. Additionally, the testnet provides complete API access, enabling individuals to engage with the chaincode via a REST API, guaranteeing complete functionality and incorporation with already operating systems.

The redeployment feature simplifies the testing by allowing individuals to easily redeploy their chaincode through a command-line interface. Chaincode approval and verification processes improve security and integrity. Furthermore, the testnet is crafted to be user-friendly, providing guides to support builders throughout the deployment procedures.

In order to enter the testnet, developers should log in to the Gala Creators leveraging their Google account. They will then need to register for the testnet to follow the developing and deployment steps.

What Are Gala Games And GalaChain?

Gala Games and Entertainment is a Web3 digital media platform specializing in video games that utilize blockchain technology. Its products encompass fantasy role-playing games (RPGs), multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs), town-building and development games, player versus player (PvP) tower defense games, and epic sci-fi strategy games, either available or in development.

GalaChain, a Layer 1 blockchain, is a core element of the ecosystem. It enables different components of Gala, such as games, music, and film, to operate without the delays and high costs associated with transactions on other blockchains.

The blockchain supports the creation of additional tokens without disrupting the transactions of other tokens on the network. It operates through a network of Founder’s Nodes, which facilitate transaction processing and ensure the proper functioning of GalaChain.

