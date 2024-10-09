HashKey Global Lists CARV, Allowing Users To Deposit Tokens And Receive 200% Reward Bonus

In Brief HashKey Global listed CARV and launched a deposit bonus event, offering 120,000 CARV in rewards on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global announced the initial listing of CARV (CARV). Deposits for CARV are now open, with spot trading set to commence at 08:00 UTC on October 10th. Withdrawals will be available starting at 08:00 UTC on October 11th, all conducted through the Base network.

Furthermore, in order to celebrate the listing, HashKey Global is offering new users the opportunity to participate in an exclusive deposit bonus event, featuring a total reward pool of 120,000 CARV, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. This campaign has already begun and will run until 16:00 UTC on October 15th.

During the event, new users making their first deposit of CARV will receive a 200% CARV bonus based on their net deposits throughout the event period. The total reward pool is limited to 120,000 CARV, with a maximum reward of 200 CARV available per user until all rewards are claimed.

CARV: Overview Of Tokenomics, Upcoming Token Release, And Mainnet Launch

The company is working on one of the largest modular identity and data layers (IDLs) focused on gaming and AI. The platform has designed the CARV Protocol, which offers a comprehensive data infrastructure that enables users to own, control, and monetize their data. This infrastructure also provides high-quality data to gaming, AI, as well as other data-intensive industries, promoting innovation.

To date, it has attracted more than 2.8 million gamers worldwide, with approximately 650,000 daily active users. Additionally, the platform has integrated with 790 Web2 and Web3 games, generating nearly $4 million in revenue during the first half of the current year.

The CARV token is planned to be introduced alongside the platform’s mainnet. Once operational, it will serve as the primary medium of exchange within the CARV ecosystem and will incentivize user participation.

The total supply of CARV is set to be 1 billion, with distribution occurring over four years. As per the CARV tokenomics, 50% of the supply will be allocated to nodes and the community, 19.46% to the founding team and advisors, 9.25% to early investors, 9% to the ecosystem, 8.30% to private fundraising, and 4% to liquidity.

