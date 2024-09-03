Gate Group Illuminates Tokyo Tower, Unveiling Next Steps In Japan

Web3 conference WebX 2024 has officially concluded in Tokyo, witnessing an active participation from Gate Web3, Gate Ventures, and ACG WORLDS. The event also featured the Web3 Vision VCxIP Summit, an official side event supported by title sponsors Huawei Cloud, GGI, and Japan Dao. This summit united leading industry experts and investors to explore emerging technologies and investment opportunities within the Web3 ecosystem.

At the opening of WebX 2024, Dr. Han Lin, founder and chief executive officer of Gate Group, delivered a keynote speech titled “The Challenges of Crypto Regulation.” During his presentation, he delved into various aspects of the cryptocurrency industry’s growth, the current regulatory environment in Japan, and the importance of user security. In a discussion with the chief executive officer of WebX, Dr. Lin provided an in-depth analysis of the global cryptocurrency landscape and highlighted the unique specificities of the Japanese market. He emphasized the crucial role of effective regulation in safeguarding users as cryptocurrency adoption continues to expand worldwide. In light of recent high-profile hacking incidents, he stressed the growing need to enhance security measures in the industry. Dr. Lin noted that the future development of the global cryptocurrency market has to balance innovation with stringent security protocols to guarantee user protection and empowerment.

Dr. Lin also shared that Gate Group is actively progressing with its plans to enter the Japanese market.

“We are committed to setting a gold standard for security as we enter Japan, aligning with our broader strategy to promote a secure and regulated cryptocurrency environment worldwide.”

He emphasized Gate Group’s dedication to a long-term approach, highlighting the company’s dedication to complying with local regulations. Dr. Lin affirmed that Gate Group will adhere to local regulatory standards to ensure the protection of users’ funds. Additionally, the company plans to collaborate with relevant institutions and partners to support the growth of the Web3 industry on a global scale.

Gate Web3, Gate Ventures, And ACG WORLDS Host Web3 Vision VCxIP Summit At Tokyo Tower, Highlighting IP Integration With Web3 Technology

Moreover, Gate Web3 and Gate Ventures, in partnership with ACG WORLDS, hosted the Web3 Vision VCxIP Summit at Tokyo Tower, which focused on the intersection of intellectual property and the digital age, demonstrating how Web3 technology can be integrated with IP to drive innovation and growth.

The event was split in two segments and hosted at distinct locations within Tokyo Tower. The RED Sky Stadium functioned as the innovation hub, featuring discussions on Web3 technology and intellectual property. Additionally, Gate Web3 and Gate Ventures organized a Demo Day at this venue, showcasing leading Web3 teams. Meanwhile, Club333 served as a gathering spot for industry leaders, innovators, and Web3 enthusiasts to delve into the transformative potential of decentralization.

As the evening progressed, the event’s highlight was marked by a stunning light show on Tokyo Tower, which was illuminated for the first time in the signature blue-green colors of the Gate Group brand. This impressive display not only commemorated “Intellectual Property Protection Day” but also symbolized the onset of a new era in the Web3 sector, reflecting Gate Group’s dedication to advancing the digital economy and fostering innovative technologies and their adoption.

