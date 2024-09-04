Gate Ventures Invests In Space and Time’s Series A Round, Advancing Web3 Infrastructure Through AI Innovation

In Brief Gate Ventures announced it has made a strategic investment in Space and Time as part of the company’s Series A funding round.

Venture capital division of the cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, Gate Ventures announced it has made a strategic investment in Space and Time (SxT) as part of the company’s Series A funding round.

SxT is a verifiable computing layer designed for AI and blockchain that integrates tamper-proof on-chain and off-chain data to enable enterprise applications for smart contracts and large language models (LLMs). It features a novel cryptographic method known as Proof of SQL, which enables builders to link analytics to smart contracts, thereby unlocking new scenarios and business logic on the blockchain.

This funding round aims to advance SxT’s goal of developing and expanding decentralized data infrastructure, which is crucial for the future of Web3. The fresh injection of capital is set to be used to improve SxT’s data platform, which is created to deliver verifiable and trustless data services that support smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). The investment will help SxT accelerate product development, broaden its global reach, and strengthen partnerships within the blockchain and DeFi ecosystems.

The investment comes at a pivotal moment, given the increasing demand for secure, scalable, and decentralized data solutions. With Gate Ventures’ support, SxT’s platform is set to become a key component of Web3 infrastructure.

Gate Ventures specializes in investing in cutting-edge projects and companies within the blockchain and Web3 sectors. Its goal is to promote the adoption and integration of blockchain technologies across diverse industries by backing forward-thinking entrepreneurs and innovations.

Recently, Gate Ventures has partnered with Abu Dhabi’s Blockchain Center to introduce Falcon Gate, a $100 million initiative aimed at advancing the global Web3 ecosystem. This project emphasizes outreach, economic impact, and regulatory alignment to foster growth in the Web3 sector.

