Gate.io Rolls Out Pilot, Enabling Users To Quickly Capture On-Chain Hotspots And Discover Promising Projects

Cryptocurrency trading platform Gate.io introduced “Pilot,” a new feature designed to merge the benefits of spot trading with on-chain trading. The Pilot aims to redefine cryptocurrency transactions by simplifying the process and reducing technical barriers for users. With this feature, users can participate in on-chain projects without the need to manage Web3 wallets or private keys. Instead, they can access trending on-chain projects directly through their Gate.io account, making it easier to seize early investment opportunities.

The Pilot is designed to streamline investment in emerging on-chain projects, enabling users to engage early and capitalize on market opportunities. This mechanism assists investors in identifying high-potential projects and aligning with current market trends. Furthermore, it reduces technical hurdles, allowing users with minimal technical knowledge to participate easily. Users do not need to manage private keys or complex tools, and they can easily trade trending on-chain tokens.

At present, trading fees within Pilot are uniformly set at 0.2% for both buyers and sellers, with no slippage impact. This structure, combined with straightforward trading operations, aims to enhance the overall user experience.

Another key aspect of the new feature is its provision for direct access to spot trading for high-potential projects. Once a project within Pilot meets Gate.io’s criteria for spot trading, it can be listed directly on the spot market, offering users the chance to invest early in potential projects and profit through the spot market.

In order to experience the Pilot, users must update their Gate.io application to version 6.30.0 or higher. After updating, they can access the “Pilot” section from the trading page and begin trading by following the provided instructions.

Gate.io Introduces New Staking Services For GateChain

Gate.io is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that provides access to a broad range of digital assets. Supporting over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs, it ranks among the top exchanges in the industry. According to CoinMarketCap, Gate.io’s daily trading volume exceeds $1 billion.

Recently, the platform has launched new staking services for GateChain’s GT and Solana’s SOL tokens. These new options are intended to offer investors more flexible, secure, and potentially high-yield opportunities for staking.

