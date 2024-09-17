en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 17, 2024

Gate.io Rolls Out Pilot, Enabling Users To Quickly Capture On-Chain Hotspots And Discover Promising Projects

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 17, 2024 at 11:11 am Updated: September 17, 2024 at 11:11 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 17, 2024 at 11:11 am

In Brief

Gate.io introduced “Pilot,” enabling users to engage in emerging on-chain projects early and capitalize on market opportunities.

Gate.io Rolls Out Pilot, Enabling Users To Quickly Capture On-Chain Hotspots And Discover Promising Projects

Cryptocurrency trading platform Gate.io introduced “Pilot,” a new feature designed to merge the benefits of spot trading with on-chain trading. The Pilot aims to redefine cryptocurrency transactions by simplifying the process and reducing technical barriers for users. With this feature, users can participate in on-chain projects without the need to manage Web3 wallets or private keys. Instead, they can access trending on-chain projects directly through their Gate.io account, making it easier to seize early investment opportunities.

The Pilot is designed to streamline investment in emerging on-chain projects, enabling users to engage early and capitalize on market opportunities. This mechanism assists investors in identifying high-potential projects and aligning with current market trends. Furthermore, it reduces technical hurdles, allowing users with minimal technical knowledge to participate easily. Users do not need to manage private keys or complex tools, and they can easily trade trending on-chain tokens.

At present, trading fees within Pilot are uniformly set at 0.2% for both buyers and sellers, with no slippage impact. This structure, combined with straightforward trading operations, aims to enhance the overall user experience.

Another key aspect of the new feature is its provision for direct access to spot trading for high-potential projects. Once a project within Pilot meets Gate.io’s criteria for spot trading, it can be listed directly on the spot market, offering users the chance to invest early in potential projects and profit through the spot market.

In order to experience the Pilot, users must update their Gate.io application to version 6.30.0 or higher. After updating, they can access the “Pilot” section from the trading page and begin trading by following the provided instructions. 

Gate.io Introduces New Staking Services For GateChain

Gate.io is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that provides access to a broad range of digital assets. Supporting over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs, it ranks among the top exchanges in the industry. According to CoinMarketCap, Gate.io’s daily trading volume exceeds $1 billion.

Recently, the platform has launched new staking services for GateChain’s GT and Solana’s SOL tokens. These new options are intended to offer investors more flexible, secure, and potentially high-yield opportunities for staking.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Synnax Unveils SynQuest Telegram Mini App With Real-World Twist

by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024

Orderly Network Advances Web3 Trading With New AI Bounty Program Powered By Google Cloud And Empyreal

by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024

Aptos Foundation Announces Stacks Integration, Moving Bitcoin To Aptos

by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024

Blockchain Giants Unite at Hack Seasons Conference: A Sneak Peek Into the Future of DeFi and Web3

by Victoria d'Este
September 17, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 By ICP Leads Discourse On AI, Web3, And Cross-Chain Technologies

by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024

Synnax Unveils SynQuest Telegram Mini App With Real-World Twist

by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024

Orderly Network Advances Web3 Trading With New AI Bounty Program Powered By Google Cloud And Empyreal

by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024

Aptos Foundation Announces Stacks Integration, Moving Bitcoin To Aptos

by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 By ICP Leads Discourse On AI, Web3, And Cross-Chain Technologies
News Report
Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 By ICP Leads Discourse On AI, Web3, And Cross-Chain Technologies
by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024
Synnax Unveils SynQuest Telegram Mini App With Real-World Twist
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Synnax Unveils SynQuest Telegram Mini App With Real-World Twist
by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024
Orderly Network Advances Web3 Trading With New AI Bounty Program Powered By Google Cloud And Empyreal
News Report Technology
Orderly Network Advances Web3 Trading With New AI Bounty Program Powered By Google Cloud And Empyreal
by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024
Aptos Foundation Announces Stacks Integration, Moving Bitcoin To Aptos
News Report Technology
Aptos Foundation Announces Stacks Integration, Moving Bitcoin To Aptos
by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.