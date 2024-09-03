Gate.io’s 6th Season Of World Cryptocurrency Trading Competition Attracts Almost 100,000 Participants

In Brief Gate.io’s WCTC S6, which began in June, saw nearly 100,000 participants, setting a new record for the series.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced the completion of the sixth edition of the World Cryptocurrency Trading Competition (WCTC S6), which began in June. The competition saw around 100,000 participants, setting a new record for the series. This participation highlights the global interest in cryptocurrency trading and demonstrates the strong appeal of the new event format.

The total number of participants in WCTC S6 was as high as 90,290, setting a new record for the event. The team competition attracted 25,799 users, while the 1v1 King PK competition was the most popular, drawing 85,855 registrants. This increase in registrations for WCTC S6 is particularly noteworthy when compared to previous editions. The number of participants has grown exponentially from 4,056 in the first edition to 90,290 in the sixth edition.

In this edition, the 1v1 King Duel event gained attention for its streamlined design. Featuring a “2-hour per match” format, the activity aimed to minimize participants’ time commitment while preserving the competitive excitement. The entry fee was set at 100 USDT, a relatively low amount that helped attract a greater number of users. This design approach aligns with current trends in competitive events.

Regarding rewards, the 1v1 PK event implemented a “100%” reward mechanism, where eligible participants could receive cash prizes or other rewards such as lucky bags and customized merchandise. This approach boosted user engagement and enhanced the event’s overall appeal by offering considerable rewards.

Additionally, participants had the option to register for both the team competition and the PK event simultaneously, providing them with diverse participation opportunities. Meanwhile, the red packet rain activity, which continued throughout the event, increased user engagement and added an extra element of entertainment to the competition.

Gate.io’s WCTC Series Sets Benchmark For Future Cryptocurrency Trading Contests With User-Centric Innovation

Gate.io is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that provides a broad range of digital assets for trading. Supporting over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs, it ranks among the leading exchanges, with daily trading volumes exceeding $1 billion, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The sixth edition of Gate.io’s WCTC S6 attracted futures traders from around the world. The contest featured a variety of events and offered a substantial $5 million prize pool, along with a championship trophy.

Through ongoing innovation in event formats and heightened user engagement, its WCTC series demonstrates a user-focused and interactive approach. This strategy may provide valuable insights for future cryptocurrency trading contests, potentially driving the industry towards enhanced diversity and broader public engagement.

