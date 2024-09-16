Gate.io Launches New Staking Service: GT Expected To Offer 13.5% Annual Return, Total Staked Value Surpasses $30M

In Brief Gate.io has introduced new GT and SOL staking services, offering investors more flexible, secure, and high-yield staking opportunities.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io introduced new staking services for GateChain‘s GT and Solana‘s SOL tokens. By providing these options, the platform aims to give investors more flexible, secure, and potentially high-yield opportunities for staking.

Data indicates that the anticipated annual return for GT can reach up to 13.5%, with returns consistently staying above 10%. In just 48 hours after its introduction, the total staked value for GT exceeded $30 million, according to the exchange. Meanwhile, SOL offers an expected annual return of 6.75%, which is notably higher compared to other leading platforms in the market.

Gate.io’s SOL staking service utilizes its own in-house nodes, which helps minimize the involvement of intermediaries and enhances on-chain returns for users. By using internal nodes instead of third-party ones, the platform can offer a more transparent and efficient distribution of returns.

In addition, the interest accrual for SOL staking on Gate.io is notably faster, with interest beginning on the same day the staking is initiated. In contrast, most other platforms require users to wait around four days before interest starts to accumulate. Gate.io’s quicker accrual process reduces the time funds remain idle, thereby improving the overall efficiency of returns.

New Staking Products To Offer Advanced Security, Low Entry Thresholds, And Increased Flexibility

While offering attractive returns, Gate.io places a strong emphasis on the security of user assets. The GT and SOL staking products are supported by the platform’s advanced risk control systems, which help to minimize potential investment risks. Notably, Gate.io provides 100% reserve fund protection, allowing users to redeem their assets at any time, along with comprehensive risk monitoring to ensure additional security.

In addition, the new staking products are tailored to meet user needs by offering low entry thresholds and increased flexibility. Users can begin staking with just 1 GT or 0.1 SOL, removing the high-barrier limitations often seen in other staking projects. The service supports instant staking and quick redemption, enabling users to easily adjust their staking strategies, manage their assets more efficiently, and optimize fund usage. The staking process is streamlined, requiring only three steps, and earnings are automatically credited to users’ accounts, simplifying the overall experience.

Gate.io is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange offering a wide variety of digital assets for trading. With support for over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs, it is considered one of the leading exchanges. According to CoinMarketCap data, its daily trading volume surpasses $1 billion.

