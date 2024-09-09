Gate.io Hosts 2024 Lead Asia Charity Carnival, Featuring SHIB Co-Founder’s First Public Appearance In Korea

In Brief ​​Over the weekend, the Lead Asia Charity Carnival 2024 was held in Seoul, co-hosted by Gate.io as an official side event of KBW2024.

Over the weekend, the Lead Asia Charity Carnival 2024 was held in Seoul, co-hosted by cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io as an official side event of Korea Blockchain Week 2024. The event attracted blockchain leaders and enthusiasts from around the world for a celebratory gathering. The gates opened in the evening, and the event commenced with the Carnival Ice Breaking Party. This initial gathering offered guests a chance to network and connect with others who share similar interests.

The Ice Breaking Party included an open Soju and Beer Bar, allowing attendees to congregate and discuss both industry-related and general topics. The event featured retro arcade games and a popular beer pong tournament. Winners of the games were eligible for special gifts from Gate.io. Additionally, guests enjoyed live house lounge music performed by DJ JaySoul.

Gate.io Announces Support To Seungil Hope Foundation

The event proceeded with welcome speeches from the co-hosts and the presentation of awards to winners of the Ice Breaking Party games. Leo, Gate.io’s Director of Strategy and Operations for East Asia, delivered a welcome address. He began by noting that the Lead Asia Charity Carnival would directly support the SEUNGIL HOPE Foundation. Leo also provided a brief overview of Gate.io and highlighted the recent partnership between the exchange and Inter Milan, a renowned football club.

Leo then expressed gratitude to the event’s co-hosts: AiRian, SHIB, MemeCore, and Dong-A Media. He proceeded by introducing Gate Charity, the philanthropic arm of Gate.io, and highlighted some of its recent global projects.

After the welcome speeches and award presentation, Lead Asia Charity Carnival 2024 proceeded with the DJ Carnival Party and dinner. The party included performances by DJ Izreal and DJ Hanji. Additionally, the event featured a surprise appearance by a mystery guest, the co-founder of SHIB, which heightened the excitement and energy of the evening.

Guests enjoyed the DJ performances and had further opportunities for networking, contributing to a successful and enjoyable experience at the Lead Asia Charity Carnival 2024. The support provided by the four co-hosts, including Gate.io, was well-received and appreciated by the leaders and supporters of the SEUNGIL HOPE Foundation.

