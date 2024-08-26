Crypto Exchange Gate.io Announces Sleeve Partnership With FC Internazionale Milano
In Brief
Crypto exchange Gate.io collaborated with FC Internazionale Milano, becoming its official sleeve partner for the 2024/25 season.
Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io unveiled that it has collaborated with FC Internazionale Milano, becoming an official sleeve partner. This collaboration will feature the Gate.io logo on the sleeves of the playing kits for the Men’s and Women’s teams and the club’s U20 teams during the 2024/25 season.
“We are thrilled to partner with Inter, a club with a rich history and a passionate fan base,” said Dr. Han Lin, founder and CEO of Gate.io, in a written statement. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation and community engagement. We are excited to bring new and exciting experiences to Inter fans around the world and explore the many synergies between the worlds of football and digital assets,” he added.
FC Internazionale Milano is recognized as a prominent football club in the global arena. It has an impressive collection of trophies, encompassing twenty Italian league titles, nine Coppa Italias, nine Italian Super Cups, three UEFA Cups, two European Cups, one UEFA Champions League, two Intercontinental Cups, and one FIFA Club World Cup. Notably, in 2010, it achieved the rare feat of securing the Champions League, national championship, and national cup simultaneously. Additionally, it stands out as the initial Italian club to have never faced relegation throughout its 113-year history.
The collaboration will prioritize improving the fan experience and offering various services and engagement options to the club’s global fan community. It is anticipated that unique content, joint marketing initiatives, and co-branded merchandise will be introduced. Additionally, fans can look forward to opportunities for interaction on and off the field.
Gate.io: Leading Crypto Exchange Serving Over 17M Users
Gate.io is among the ten leading cryptocurrency exchanges globally. It serves millions of individuals, offering a broad variety of trading services with complete user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. Beyond its core functions, it has expanded its ecosystem to encompass decentralized finance (DeFi), research and analytics, venture capital investments, wallet services, startup incubation, along with other related offerings.
Recently, it has introduced a pre-market trading feature that enables traders to engage in early trading of Dogs (DOGS) tokens. It gives users the opportunity to develop and implement trading strategies before the token officially launches, potentially enabling them to secure profits prior to the market’s formal opening.
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.More articles
