Gate.io Drives APAC Web3 Growth At Coinfest Asia 2024, Engaging Over 2,000 Participants In Immersive Afterparty

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced that it successfully supported the Coinfest Asia 2024 conference, which was held in Bali, Indonesia, on August 22-23 at Luna Beach Club, serving as the official sponsor of the event.

The conference spanned two days and involved presentations from prominent experts in the blockchain industry. Leading cryptocurrency projects and exchanges had booths at the event, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with representatives, ask questions, and gain deeper insights into their preferred Web3 innovators.

Gate.io’s booth drew considerable attention from attendees, sparking discussions about the latest developments in Web3. Like other booths at the conference, it offered valuable networking opportunities. Many of its visitors left with branded merchandise and several new connections within the sector.

Gate.io Experts Discuss Web3 Brand Engagement And Institutional Influence At Coinfest Asia 2024

A notable highlight of the forum was the discussion “Beyond Web2: Re-invent Brand Engagement in Web3,” with Mai Ngo, Gate.io’s Head of Southeast Asia, as a panelist. Other participants were James Zhang from Jambo, Amanda Cassatt from Serotonin, Hosho Karasawa from Accenture, and Felita Setiawan from Coinvestasi, who served as the moderator.

The conversation focused on major challenges that traditional brands encounter upon their entrance into the Web3 space. Speakers explored the function of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) in brand governance and customer interaction, as well as the language used by Web3 leaders. The conversation delved into strategies for fostering brand engagement in Web3, the potential of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in brand marketing, and new approaches taken by Jambo and Gate.io to facilitate community engagement.

The second panel, with a Gate.io expert, explored the theme “Institutions: The Big, Bad Wolf of Decentralization?” During this conversation, participants, including a representative from Gate.HK, an independent associate of Gate.io, examined the advantages and disadvantages of institutions engaging with decentralized finance (DeFi). They also debated whether the green light for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) represents a favorable move toward cryptocurrency adoption, among other themes.

Coinfest Asia 2024 Afterparty Draws Over 2,000 Attendees

The event was finalized with an afterparty organized by Gate.io and Alibaba Cloud, which saw participation from more than 2,000 attendees. Held at Nuanu Warehouse in Bali, it featured a range of entertaining activities, such as mini-games with prize giveaways, canvas bag spray painting, and face painting.

Gate.io expressed its appreciation to Alibaba Cloud and all the sponsors for making Coinfest Asia 2024 an unforgettable experience. The exchange also emphasized that Asia’s largest cryptocurrency forum showcased the important role of the APAC region in the Web3 landscape.

