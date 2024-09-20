Gate.io Explores TON Blockchain Innovation At Hack Seasons In Singapore

In Brief Gate.io joined the Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore, exploring opportunities within the ecosystem of TON and its potential.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io revealed that it successfully provided support for the Hack Seasons Conference, which took place this Thursday at the National Gallery Singapore. The event gathered the leading thinkers in the technology and cryptocurrency sectors, fostering discussions and collaboration.

The conference included the Tech Track Stage, hosted by the venture capital arm of Gate.io, Gate Ventures, which presented a program of keynotes and panels, offering attendees an opportunity to delve into the latest advancements in the realm of blockchain and, particularly, the ecosystem of The Open Network (TON).

The afternoon session of the Tech Track Stage began with an opening speech by Dr. Lin Han, chief executive officer of Gate.io, who addressed the topic “Gateway to TON Ecosystem,” setting the tone for the day’s discussions. He provided insights into the landscape of the TON ecosystem, noting its fast growth while also acknowledging key challenges encountered by users, such as low-cost token distribution and transfers, affordable trading options, and cross-chain transactions with stablecoins.

Dr. Han highlighted that Gate.io provides solutions in various areas, encompassing batch distribution, pre-market and pre-mint options, spot trading, and cross-chain transfers.

Another key highlight of the day was a fireside chat featuring Richard Li and Inal Kardan, Partner at TON Ventures, which provided valuable insights into the initiatives between Gate Ventures and TON Ventures. This discussion was followed by a demonstration that showcased promising projects of the TON ecosystem. Five startups—Enertime, Storm Trade, Taurus AI, TonArk, and Beaverland—presented their projects, highlighting the advanced technologies that are shaping the future of decentralized platforms.

The conference also included an address by Sophia, Head of Acceleration at Ton Accelerator, who emphasized the pivotal role that it plays in fostering blockchain startups. After her talk, a panel discussion was moderated by Sirada from Gate Ventures, exploring how venture capital firms view the TON ecosystem and its projects, featuring industry leaders, including Andrea from Oak Grove Ventures, Harsh Agarwal from Cypher Capital, Wes Huang from MEXC Ventures, and Fiona from DWF Ventures, who shared their insights and perspectives on the investment opportunities within this evolving landscape.

The day culminated in a networking session, offering attendees a valuable chance to connect with industry leaders, investors, and innovators from across the globe. The Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore served as a pivotal event for those interested in the intersection of blockchain technology and venture capital. By the conclusion, Gate Ventures expressed its gratitude to the media partners and all attendees for their support of this important event, which proved to be both inspiring and impactful.

