Klumi Ventures And DWF Labs Partner To Expand UAE’s Web3 Ecosystem

In Brief Klumi Ventures partnered with DWF Labs to advance the Web3 and digital asset landscape in the UAE in line with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Web3 venture capital firm Klumi Ventures unveiled a collaboration with DWF Labs, a Web3 investor and market maker, to advance the Web3 and digital asset landscape in the UAE in line with the goals of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Klumi Ventures is the initial blockchain-native VC and fund manager, regulated by Abu Dhabi Global Markets. It provides extensive support to startups, including advisory, incubation, technical assistance, legal guidance, as well as fund management services.

“DWF Labs, one of the leading players in the Web3 space, has achieved significant success in Asia and is now expanding its presence to the UAE,” said Kristiina Lumeste, chief executive officer and Founder of Klumi Ventures, in a written statement. “Klumi Ventures is excited to support the leading DWF portfolio companies and contribute to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem in the UAE,” she added.

By integrating Klumi Ventures’ regional experience in Web3 with DWF Labs’ market-making and investment strengths, the companies intend to promote local digital transformation. The entities’ mutual goal is to advance the Web3 ecosystem with comprehensive resources to support both new initiatives and established institutions.

DWF Labs functions as a Web3 investor and market maker. It operates across spot and derivatives markets on more than 60 leading exchanges.

“The UAE is ripe for Web3 adoption, with the investors, wealth, and favorable regulatory climate necessary for innovation. All that’s missing is the blockchain infrastructure that will allow Web3 startups to flourish and investors to trade and custody digital assets,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs, to MPost. “We’re delighted to partner with Klumi Ventures to accelerate adoption in this key strategic region. The collaboration builds on the investment DWF Labs has already made in the UAE, including a $500,000 fund for nurturing outstanding startups. We’re now able to build on this foundation by providing the market-making and investment tools that will allow the UAE to fully embrace Web3 and digital assets,” he added.

Klumi Ventures And DWF Labs Partnership: Focusing On Strategic Advisory, Investments, OTC, And Market Education

The companies’ partnership framework encompasses several key objectives. They will work together to establish extensive strategic advisory services for companies intending to enter the UAE market. This includes support on market entry strategies, regulatory compliance, fundraising, and business development to promote successful expansion. Additionally, by utilizing DWF Labs’ background in investments and market making, the partnership seeks to offer Klumi Ventures’ portfolio companies access to liquidity and capital, helping them scale effectively in the UAE’s growing digital asset market.

Additionally, DWF Labs will support over-the-counter deals by offering customized solutions for clients who need to trade large volumes of digital assets securely and efficiently. The firm also plans to introduce a comprehensive options platform, allowing Klumi Ventures’ clients to access various yield opportunities with controlled risk. Moreover, starting this year, the collaboration will introduce a series of educational programs in the UAE, including workshops designed to provide essential knowledge and tools for success in the local Web3 ecosystem. These programs will cover strategies, networking, regulatory and legal requirements, as well as the intricacies of operating in the region’s market.

