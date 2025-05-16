en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Hack Seasons Interview Markets Technology
May 16, 2025

Fluence Is Building the Future of Decentralized Compute — One Market at a Time

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: May 16, 2025 at 12:31 pm Updated: May 16, 2025 at 12:32 pm
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 16, 2025 at 12:31 pm

In Brief

Fluence is reshaping cloud computing with a lean, decentralized platform that’s cheaper, open, and resilient, starting with blockchain node providers and scaling one focused market at a time.

In an interview with Fluence Co-founder Tom Trowbridge, we got a deep dive into how the company is reshaping cloud computing through decentralization, starting with a very focused strategy and a clear view of what’s ahead.

The Pitch: Cheaper, Open, and Resilient Compute

Fluence is building a decentralized compute platform — and it’s not just about ideology. The model comes with real, tangible benefits. According to Tom, compute on Fluence can be 20% to 80% cheaper than traditional providers, depending on usage and duration.

“Lower cost is what gets people in the door,” Tom said. “But openness and resilience are what keep them here.”

Unlike centralized cloud platforms, Fluence is designed to be open and portable — users aren’t locked into one provider. And thanks to its distributed design, it’s more resilient to outages and less dependent on any single point of failure.

Starting With a Niche, High-Need Market

Fluence is taking a focused go-to-market approach, beginning with third-party node providers — companies that host and maintain blockchain nodes for others who don’t want to deal with the infrastructure themselves.

It’s a smart play. This is a hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars market, and Fluence already has $5 million in pipeline volume, with expectations to triple or quadruple that in the near term.

“You need a focused market at the start. Execute well, build a position, then expand,” Tom emphasized.

Once they’ve established themselves in the node provider space, the team plans to expand to layer-1 blockchains running their own infrastructure, and later to AI agents, massive consumers of compute power.

A Minimalist Product with Big Ambitions

Fluence’s current offering is lean by design: a compute marketplace centered on virtual machines (VMs). Containers and tools like Docker are on the roadmap, but the strategy is to nail the basics before branching out.

“It’s tempting to add more features, but we’re holding back until we’ve locked down this first market,” Tom said.

The key technical milestone ahead? Service Level Agreements (SLAs) — something Tom believes will be a game-changer for customer trust. With SLAs in place, users will know they can expect consistent reliability and that there are consequences for providers who don’t deliver.

“SLAs will unlock more use cases and help us grow the customer base. They’re a major priority for us this year.”

Eyes on ARR

When it comes to success metrics, Tom isn’t shy: it’s all about revenue and customer traction. Milestones like hitting $1M, $2M, $5M, and $10M in ARR are top of mind for the team, along with continued platform development and customer expansion.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Victoria d'Este
Victoria d'Este

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Hot Stories

Interlace Is Powering the Future of Crypto Payments—and Taking On the Banks

by Victoria d'Este
May 16, 2025

What Makes f(x)Protocol the Smart Bet for Stablecoin Holders

by Victoria d'Este
May 16, 2025

Bitget Wallet Announces Integration With Believe, Enabling Access To Early-Stage Token Trading

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

Solv Protocol Unveils SolvBTC.AVAX With Avalanche And Elixir, Debuting RWA-Backed Bitcoin Yield Backed By BlackRock And Hamilton Lane

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Wallet Announces Integration With Believe, Enabling Access To Early-Stage Token Trading

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

Solv Protocol Unveils SolvBTC.AVAX With Avalanche And Elixir, Debuting RWA-Backed Bitcoin Yield Backed By BlackRock And Hamilton Lane

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

Gate.io And Oracle Red Bull Racing Introduce Co-Branded Digital Collectibles Redefining Fan Engagement

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

GOAT Network Launches BitVM2 Testnet, Marking Progress Toward Native Bitcoin Security

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Interlace Is Powering the Future of Crypto Payments—and Taking On the Banks
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
Interlace Is Powering the Future of Crypto Payments—and Taking On the Banks
by Victoria d'Este
May 16, 2025
What Makes f(x)Protocol the Smart Bet for Stablecoin Holders
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
What Makes f(x)Protocol the Smart Bet for Stablecoin Holders
by Victoria d'Este
May 16, 2025
Bitget Wallet Announces Integration With Believe, Enabling Access To Early-Stage Token Trading
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Announces Integration With Believe, Enabling Access To Early-Stage Token Trading
by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025
Solv Protocol Unveils SolvBTC.AVAX With Avalanche And Elixir, Debuting RWA-Backed Bitcoin Yield Backed By BlackRock And Hamilton Lane
News Report Technology
Solv Protocol Unveils SolvBTC.AVAX With Avalanche And Elixir, Debuting RWA-Backed Bitcoin Yield Backed By BlackRock And Hamilton Lane
by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.