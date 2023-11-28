Finnish Startup Varjo Launches XR-4 Mixed-Reality Headset for Enterprises

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Finnish startup Varjo announced the launch of its XR-4 mixed-reality headset, tailored for enterprise VR and AR use-cases.

Finnish mixed-reality startup Varjo launched XR-4, a new mixed-reality headset tailored for enterprise applications. The company aims to market the model to major corporations, such as Meta, Microsoft and Apple.

The headset design is similar to the design of other tech giants products, but instead of releasing as a consumer offering —- it targets businesses, enabling virtual reality simulation for training pilots or construction site visualization for surveyors. The starting price for the headset is $3,990.

Varjo has successfully secured over $160 million from investors that include Foxconn, EQT, Volvo, and Atomico.

Varjo XR-4’s Design and XR Features

The XR-4 model is equipped with two 4K displays and features two 20-megapixel cameras on the front, facilitating a pass-through mixed reality. This functionality allows users to perceive their surroundings through the actual lenses integrated into the headsets, rather than being entirely immersed in a virtual world. Similar to Meta and Apple Vision Pro, this capability allows users to overlay digital objects in this environment on top of the physical world.

Incorporating ambient light sensors and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), a 3D laser scanning method for determining ranges and surface areas, the XR-4 headset provides users with the ability to experience both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) environments.

It is also equipped with built-in 3D spatial audio, integrated speakers and noise-cancelling microphones. Additionally, the model features inside-out tracking and controllers, allowing users to navigate seamlessly between the digital and physical realms.

Mixed-Reality Headset Race

Earlier this year, major technology companies unveiled their mixed-reality headsets.

Meta debuted the Quest 3 in June. The company made the announcement days before Apple’s annual conference, WWDC23, where Apple revealed its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset.

The Vision Pro by Apple is set to be released for purchase in the United States in early 2024, with availability in other countries anticipated later in the same year.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson