November 28, 2023

Finnish Startup Varjo Launches XR-4 Mixed-Reality Headset for Enterprises

by
Published: November 28, 2023 at 2:36 am Updated: November 28, 2023 at 2:38 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 28, 2023 at 2:36 am

In Brief

Finnish startup Varjo announced the launch of its XR-4 mixed-reality headset, tailored for enterprise VR and AR use-cases.

Finnish Startup Varjo Launches Mixed-Reality Headset for Enterprises

Finnish mixed-reality startup Varjo launched XR-4, a new mixed-reality headset tailored for enterprise applications. The company aims to market the model to major corporations, such as Meta, Microsoft and Apple.

The headset design is similar to the design of other tech giants products, but instead of releasing as a consumer offering —- it targets businesses, enabling virtual reality simulation for training pilots or construction site visualization for surveyors. The starting price for the headset is $3,990.

Varjo has successfully secured over $160 million from investors that include Foxconn, EQT, Volvo, and Atomico.

Varjo XR-4’s Design and XR Features 

The XR-4 model is equipped with two 4K displays and features two 20-megapixel cameras on the front, facilitating a pass-through mixed reality. This functionality allows users to perceive their surroundings through the actual lenses integrated into the headsets, rather than being entirely immersed in a virtual world. Similar to Meta and Apple Vision Pro, this capability allows users to overlay digital objects in this environment on top of the physical world. 

Incorporating ambient light sensors and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), a 3D laser scanning method for determining ranges and surface areas, the XR-4 headset provides users with the ability to experience both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) environments.

It is also equipped with built-in 3D spatial audio, integrated speakers and noise-cancelling microphones. Additionally, the model features inside-out tracking and controllers, allowing users to navigate seamlessly between the digital and physical realms.

Mixed-Reality Headset Race 

Earlier this year, major technology companies unveiled their mixed-reality headsets. 

Meta debuted the Quest 3 in June. The company made the announcement days before Apple’s annual conference, WWDC23, where Apple revealed its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset.

The Vision Pro by Apple is set to be released for purchase in the United States in early 2024, with availability in other countries anticipated later in the same year.

Tags:

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

