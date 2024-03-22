Explore The Last Investment Projects On Web3, AI and Crypto of 18-22.03

Important breakthroughs were made in a recent week, demonstrating the expansion and diversity of investment methods across the new technologies industry. Each investment, like Square Enix’s Web3 gaming one, BlackRock’s cryptocurrency one, and Saudi Arabia’s ambitious AI fund, represents a calculated step toward maximising the potential of technologies for future development. Let’s explore the most recent financial initiatives influencing Web3, AI, and cryptocurrency.

Square Enix, a Japanese game developer, has invested in HyperPlay, a Web3 games platform

Square Enix, the well-known Japanese game publisher and entertainment firm behind successful names like Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, has partnered with HyperPlay. Square Enix has made an undisclosed investment in the partnership, which was announced on March 19, with the goal of growing and developing the HyperPlay gaming store. Square Enix will release “SYMBIOGENESIS,” an artwork based on the well-known cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, on the HyperPlay shop as part of the collaboration.

Immutable, Polygon and VC King River Capital Join Forces To Establish A $100 Million Gaming Fund

Together, Immutable, Polygon Labs, and venture capital company King River Capital have introduced the Inevitable Games Fund, a $100 million blockchain games investment fund. In addition to the additional investments from the crypto gaming community Merit Circle, co-founders of Immutable James and Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Polygon Sandeep Nailwal, family offices including Mike Arrington, former CEO of Algorand, and Sonic Boom Ventures, Steve Kokinos, the fund has already secured an anchor commitment from Abu Dhabi’s Alpha Wave Ventures.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Invest $40 Billion in AI Startups

The Saudi Arabian government intends to create a $40 billion artificial intelligence (AI) fund with the goal of funding a variety of AI-related technological businesses, such as data centres and chip manufacturers. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia recently discussed possible collaboration connections with Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and other financial businesses.

Urbanic Secures $150 Million Investment to Enhance AI Design Capabilities

Renowned for its ability to blend technology and creativity, London-based fashion company Urbanic has announced the successful close of its Series C fundraising round, receiving an unbelievable $150 million. A number of investors, including the Swiss Mirabaud Lifestyle Impact & Innovation Fund, the public-private hybrid investment firm D1 Capital Partners, the JAM Fund, and others, took part in the fundraising round. The company’s goal is to use its AI technology to revolutionise the fashion industry. The funding proceeds will support this goal by enabling the company to use a proprietary large language model (LLM) that has been trained on a variety of codebases to generate fashion designs, AIGC-based creatives & content, and improve overall supply chain efficiency to the next level.

BlackRock Launches Crypto Fund and Deposits $100 Million on Ethereum

BlackRock placed $100 million in USDC on the Ethereum network, which is a significant move. Specifics on the assets held by the fund remain hidden. Nonetheless, the partnership with Securitize, a renowned entity in asset tokenisation, suggests an emphasis on Real-World Assets (RWA) tokenisation. This process converts tangible assets like real estate into blockchain tokens, increasing their marketability and liquidity.

