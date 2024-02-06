Business News Report
February 06, 2024

Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions

by
Published: February 06, 2024 at 10:53 am Updated: February 06, 2024 at 10:53 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 06, 2024 at 10:53 am

In Brief

LightLink raised $4.5M funding to expand its suite of dApps and provide users with instantaneous, gasless crypto transactions.

Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions

Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain LightLink concluded a $4.5 million seed funding round led by real estate developer MQDC, entertainment technology and media conglomerate T&B Media Global, and Web3 venture capital firms such as JellyC, Aweh Ventures, B3V, Blue7, Organik, Big Kid Ventures, and Gandel Invest, among others.

Developed by the blockchain platform Pellar Technologies, LightLink enables decentralized applications (dApps) and enterprises to provide users with instantaneous, gasless transactions. The company is among the top 10 blockchain rollups in transaction volume, achieving 5,712 transactions per second with a swift 500ms processing time. The Layer 2 scaling solution has recently surpassed 215,000 unique wallet addresses and is currently operational on-chain.

“We aim to bridge the digital economy with millions of users across the globe. The funding we’ve received enhances our focus on making blockchain as intuitive as traditional web platforms, with an emphasis on gasless transactions,” said Roy Hui, Co-Founder and CEO of LightLink. 

Roy Hui facilitated the realization of this vision through collaboration with a seasoned team comprising experienced blockchain engineers and Ethereum experts.

The company boasts a notable track record, having previously partnered with its two primary seed round investors to develop Translucia. This multiverse project merges the virtual and physical realms, backed by $300 million in funding from T&B Media Global and MQDC.

For Translucia, LightLink facilitated swift and fee-free transactions, making it more accessible to users accustomed to traditional Web2 platforms and eliminating the complexities commonly associated with Web3 projects, which often demand substantial computational power.

“This collaboration represents an ideal alignment, fueled by our shared objective to establish an interconnected, user-friendly digital world that spreads happiness globally. We are eager to introduce Web2 users to the capabilities of Web3, firmly believing that this marks a significant stride towards democratizing digital technology,” said Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO of T&B Media Global and founder of Translucia. 

The success of LightLink’s seed funding round follows its recent collaboration with Animoca Brands, a metaverse and gaming software company and venture capital firm, aimed at integrating LightLink’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology into Animoca Brands’ gaming projects to advance the Web3 gaming industry.

Using LightLink’s proprietary Enterprise Mode, Animoca Brands plans to facilitate gasless transactions, enabling transactions with fees as minimal as $0.01 across its network.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

XRPL Commons Partners with UNESCO’s ITEN to Advance Blockchain Research

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Digital Twins and VR Synergy is Transforming the Industrial Metaverse, says AVEVA’s Head of Research Simon Bennett

by Victor Dey
February 05, 2024

FTX Initiates Sale of $1.4 Billion Worth Shares in Anthropic Amidst Bankruptcy

by Alisa Davidson
February 05, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Digital Currency Group (DCG) Opposes Genesis’ Bankruptcy Plan Over Asset Valuation Dispute

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

EIA Survey Triggers US Crypto Miner Debate Over Mandatory Energy Reporting

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

Hackers are Using Facebook Phishing Malware to Steal Crypto Credentials, warns Trustwave SpiderLabs Report

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Tesla Drivers’ Use of Apple’s Vision Pro While Driving Sparks US Government Concern

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Opposes Genesis’ Bankruptcy Plan Over Asset Valuation Dispute
Markets News Report
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Opposes Genesis’ Bankruptcy Plan Over Asset Valuation Dispute
by Kumar Gandharv
February 6, 2024
EIA Survey Triggers US Crypto Miner Debate Over Mandatory Energy Reporting
Business News Report
EIA Survey Triggers US Crypto Miner Debate Over Mandatory Energy Reporting
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2024
Hackers are Using Facebook Phishing Malware to Steal Crypto Credentials, warns Trustwave SpiderLabs Report
News Report Technology
Hackers are Using Facebook Phishing Malware to Steal Crypto Credentials, warns Trustwave SpiderLabs Report
by Kumar Gandharv
February 6, 2024
Tesla Drivers’ Use of Apple’s Vision Pro While Driving Sparks US Government Concern
News Report Technology
Tesla Drivers’ Use of Apple’s Vision Pro While Driving Sparks US Government Concern
by Kumar Gandharv
February 6, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.