D3 Announces Partnership With Magic Eden To Apply For .magic Top-Level Domain

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief D3 partnered with Magic Eden to secure .magic Top-Level Domain, enabling Magic Eden to integrate with essential Internet infrastructure.

Domain name company D3 Global announced a partnership with the non-fungible token (NFT) platform Magic Eden to apply for and secure the .magic Top-Level Domain (TLD). This collaboration will allow Magic Eden to integrate with essential Internet infrastructure, facilitating the onboarding process for regular internet users, developers, and Web3 communities.

“While many communities have attempted to build their own Web3 identifiers, these solutions don’t actually connect to the broader internet,” said Fred Hsu, CEO and co-founder of D3, in a written statement. “Our partnership with Magic Eden is intended to combine the many benefits of Magic Eden’s Web3 ecosystem with crucial connections to traditional internet users. We believe this is the only way to truly grow the Web3 community—by onboarding billions of internet users and meeting them where they are,” he added.

Once the .magic TLD is approved by ICANN, the organization responsible for overseeing the Internet’s core infrastructure, the D3 network will enable the use of .magic domains across both traditional internet and Web3 environments. Users will be able to use a single .magic domain for various purposes, including as a website and email address, as well as for Web3 applications such as wallets and verified credentials.

D3 And Magic Eden: Unique Opportunity For Web3 Communities

D3 Global is an identity-focused company that aims to connect traditional Internet infrastructure with Web3. It collaborates with Web3 ecosystems to secure dedicated TLDs and is involved in developing a digital identity solution that supports interoperability.

Through D3’s on-chain network, developers and blockchain projects will be able to build interoperable decentralized applications (dApps), platforms, and services. This approach aims to enhance Web3 functionality while also leveraging existing internet infrastructure that is used by over five billion people globally.

D3 and Magic Eden will submit their application for the .magic TLD during ICANN’s forthcoming application window. This will be the first major new generic TLD application window since 2012 and only the second in ICANN’s history, offering a distinctive opportunity for Web3 communities to establish a domain presence. D3 Global, which supports prominent companies in the Web3 and blockchain industry, plans to announce additional partnerships in the near future.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson