Cornucopias Expands to Base Ethereum L2 to Enhance Web3 Gaming Experience

Blockchain-based MMORPG video game Cornucopias announced its expansion beyond the Cardano ecosystem into Ethereum’s Layer2 network Base to accommodate a broader user base and strengthen its presence in the blockchain gaming sector.

With an existing community of over 50,000, this expansion will help Cornucopias penetrate its user base to the Ethereum ecosystem, who can now experience the game’s key digital assets on their preferred chain.

“In expanding with an Ethereum Layer-2-like Base, we are not only growing our community within a much larger ecosystem but also pressing forward with our goal of achieving chain agnosticism,” Josh Jones, co-founder and co-CEO at Cornucopias told Metaverse Post.

Jones added that the expansion via Base network is essential to the company for enhancing interoperability within the blockchain gaming ecosystem. Initially focused on Binance Smart Chain and then Cardano, Cornucopias has built a strong community.

Cornucopias recognizes the trend towards decentralization across blockchain ecosystems and wants to make its game accessible to all gamers, regardless of their familiarity with blockchain technology.

Talking about the advantages of the integration of Ethereum Layer-2 through the Base network, Jones said, “When compared to Ethereum’s Layer-1 infrastructure, Base will allow those in the Ethereum ecosystem to interact with our digital assets, including in our upcoming ETHNode sale. The benefits that Base brings Cornucopias players include quick transactions and cheaper gas fees while being present in the Ethereum ecosystem.”

Cornucopias Expands to Ethereum for Web3 Gaming Boom

Currently live in pre-alpha, Cornucopias is developing an immersive game. Harnessing the full power of Unreal Engine 5, it is building a dynamic virtual realm focused on world-building, game development, and the expansion of its optional digital asset lineup, including the ongoing node sale.

Cornucopias announces its inaugural node sale on Ethereum Layer2, Base. Participants in the sale will receive COPI tokens as rewards for operating nodes, which assist with game downloads and contribute to the decentralization of the game.

“$COPI is crafted to offer a variety of utilities, such as utilization in the Cornucopias marketplace, participation in governance to shape the future direction of Cornucopias, and access to engaging community-built or third-party applications, games, and NFT marketplaces,” Cornucopias’ Josh Jones told Metaverse Post.

Unlike similar projects with steep node sale prices, Cornucopias allows the operation of up to 50 nodes from a single computer and has set prices to accommodate participants at varying comfort levels.

With expectations of an upcoming bull market, Cornucopias believes that Web3 gaming will drive heightened interest in blockchain technology. The company asserts that expanding to Ethereum’s ecosystem will bolster player engagement and enhance the gaming experience.

“We hope to inspire other Web3 games to take a chain-agnostic approach. Chain tribalism can stifle the advancement of Web3 games by causing fragmentation within the gaming community. Being chain-agnostic lessens reliance on a singular blockchain platform, thereby minimizing the potential for network congestion, elevated transaction costs, or technical glitches that might emerge on a specific blockchain,” Jones explained.

While Cornucopias doesn’t exclusively hinge enjoyment of the game on blockchain technology, it believes the decision has potential to kindle players’ interest in blockchain, benefiting both developers and users.

