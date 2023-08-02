Conductive.ai Launches an Engagement Platform for Game Developers

Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 3:58 am
User acquisition startup Conductive.ai launches an engagement platform aimed at game developers.

The platform includes such tools as rewarded engagement, global rewards distribution, "Zero-Click" onboarding, and integrated analytics.

Among Conductive.ai's investors are Animoca Brands, Kraken Ventures, and Sound Ventures.


Hong Kong-based web3 user acquisition startup Conductive.ai launches an engagement platform aimed at game developers.

The platform enables publishers to boost player lifetime value for games. With Conductive.ai, developers can increase retention and player engagement. In addition, the platform allows them to create new monetization opportunities. 

Generally speaking, the company develops software that enables game developers to reward player engagement. This can be done through the distribution of rewards using digital collectibles and stablecoins. The technology allows developers to distribute rewards to players all over the globe.

Conductive.ai also features several tools that facilitate user onboarding. First, it has a “Zero-Click” tool that streamlines the creation of web3 accounts as well as sign-ins. It removes the friction that is present in most platforms that use blockchain technology, so users do not have to possess any knowledge of web3. 

Then, Conductive.ai includes an integrated analytics dashboard that enables the development of user segments that provide more details about games’ players. This tool enables publishers to have an accurate picture of the most valuable players and provides other crucial information that helps create improved gameplay.

With its technology, Conductive.ai aims to onboard the next billion users into web3. The company has previously closed a seed round led by entertainment giant Animoca Brands. Among the other participants were Kraken Ventures, Sound Ventures, Rubik Ventures, Bixin Ventures, Sfermion, Axia8 Ventures, Oyster Ventures, Blue Lion Global, Everest Ventures, and Unanimous Capital.

“Conductive.ai’s solution serves an important purpose for the entire gaming industry, including Animoca Brands’ broad portfolio of web3 games and traditional games. The way Conductive.ai improves engagement for games also gives developers the means to become closer with their players, allowing them to get even more out of the games they enjoy,” said the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Yat Siu. 

In the past few years, gaming has been one of the leading categories within the web3 industry. In the second quarter of this year, the gaming category saw 20 startups raise $115,100,100, while in Q1, 23 gaming startups received $201,720,473.

