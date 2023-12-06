Cisco Introduces AI Assistant for Intelligent Cyber Threat Management
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
Cisco launched the Cisco AI Assistant for Security, to help organizations improve cybersecurity and enhance existing security tools.
American technology company Cisco announced the launch of an AI-powered tool to embed into the Security Cloud – the company’s unified, cross-domain security platform.
It introduced a new tool called the “Cisco AI Assistant for Security” — designed to help organizations improve cybersecurity by assisting in making better decisions, enhancing existing security tools and automating complex tasks.
According to the tech giant, the AI assistant is trained on a massive amount of security data – more than 550 billion security events each day, and this data covers various aspects like web activity, email, endpoints (devices), networks, and applications.
This provides the tool with visibility across the network and security, which means it can see and understand a lot about what’s happening in terms of cybersecurity, it added.
“To be an AI-first company, you must be a data-first company. With our extensive native telemetry, Cisco is uniquely positioned to deliver cybersecurity solutions that allow businesses to confidently operate at machine scale, augmenting what humans can do alone,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco.
“Today’s announcement is a monumental step forward. This advancement will help tip the scales in favor of defenders, empowering customers with AI built pervasively throughout the Cisco Security Cloud,” Patel added.
Addressing Persistent Cyber Threats
As cyber threats continue to evolve, Cisco acknowledged the persistent challenges posed by ransomware and extortion attacks. Recent findings from the Talos 2023 Year in Review report reveal that these attacks accounted for 20% of Cisco Talos Incident Response engagements this year.
The AI assistant has been introduced as a response to the increasing sophistication of malicious actors, emphasizing the need for machine-scale defenses, the company said.
Additionally, Cisco has rolled out two other features alongside the AI assistant. The ‘AI Assistant for Firewall Policy’ will help manage complex security policies and rules, making it easier for administrators to handle security configurations.
Likewise, the ‘AI-powered Encrypted Visibility Engine’ is an improvement for inspecting encrypted traffic, a common challenge in security, and can analyze encrypted traffic for potential threats without the need to decrypt it.
Cisco’s partners, like Data#3 – an Australian IT firm, have shown confidence in the new AI assistant.
“The introduction of the AI Assistant to the Cisco Firewall Management Center will help our customers quickly and easily configure policy changes. When combined with the new features in the 7.4.1 software release and the Encrypted Visibility Engine, this offers a truly compelling overall experience,” said Graham Robinson, chief technology officer at Data#3.
As the cybersecurity landscape is evolving with new and sophisticated cyber threats, Cisco’s AI-driven approach seems to be the right step ahead which aims to provide better defense mechanisms.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.More articles
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.