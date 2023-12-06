News Report Technology
December 06, 2023

Cisco Introduces AI Assistant for Intelligent Cyber Threat Management

by
Published: December 06, 2023 at 2:08 am Updated: December 06, 2023 at 2:09 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 06, 2023 at 2:08 am

In Brief

Cisco launched the Cisco AI Assistant for Security, to help organizations improve cybersecurity and enhance existing security tools.

Cisco Introduces AI Assistant for Intelligent Cyber Threat Management

American technology company Cisco announced the launch of an AI-powered tool to embed into the Security Cloud – the company’s unified, cross-domain security platform.

It introduced a new tool called the “Cisco AI Assistant for Security” — designed to help organizations improve cybersecurity by assisting in making better decisions, enhancing existing security tools and automating complex tasks.

According to the tech giant, the AI assistant is trained on a massive amount of security data – more than 550 billion security events each day, and this data covers various aspects like web activity, email, endpoints (devices), networks, and applications.

This provides the tool with visibility across the network and security, which means it can see and understand a lot about what’s happening in terms of cybersecurity, it added.

“To be an AI-first company, you must be a data-first company. With our extensive native telemetry, Cisco is uniquely positioned to deliver cybersecurity solutions that allow businesses to confidently operate at machine scale, augmenting what humans can do alone,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco.

“Today’s announcement is a monumental step forward. This advancement will help tip the scales in favor of defenders, empowering customers with AI built pervasively throughout the Cisco Security Cloud,” Patel added.

Addressing Persistent Cyber Threats

As cyber threats continue to evolve, Cisco acknowledged the persistent challenges posed by ransomware and extortion attacks. Recent findings from the Talos 2023 Year in Review report reveal that these attacks accounted for 20% of Cisco Talos Incident Response engagements this year.

The AI assistant has been introduced as a response to the increasing sophistication of malicious actors, emphasizing the need for machine-scale defenses, the company said.

Additionally, Cisco has rolled out two other features alongside the AI assistant. The ‘AI Assistant for Firewall Policy’ will help manage complex security policies and rules, making it easier for administrators to handle security configurations.

Likewise, the ‘AI-powered Encrypted Visibility Engine’ is an improvement for inspecting encrypted traffic, a common challenge in security, and can analyze encrypted traffic for potential threats without the need to decrypt it.

Cisco’s partners, like Data#3 – an Australian IT firm, have shown confidence in the new AI assistant.

“The introduction of the AI Assistant to the Cisco Firewall Management Center will help our customers quickly and easily configure policy changes. When combined with the new features in the 7.4.1 software release and the Encrypted Visibility Engine, this offers a truly compelling overall experience,” said Graham Robinson, chief technology officer at Data#3.

As the cybersecurity landscape is evolving with new and sophisticated cyber threats, Cisco’s AI-driven approach seems to be the right step ahead which aims to provide better defense mechanisms.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Sky Mavis and Foonie Magus Partner to Launch Web3 God Game ‘Apeiron’ on Ronin

by Victor Dey
December 05, 2023

Algorithmiq Achieves Quantum Computing Breakthrough in Drug Discovery at IBM Summit

by Victor Dey
December 05, 2023

Bastion’s COO Caroline Friedman Says “Regulatory Compliance Key to Building Customer Trust”

by Victor Dey
December 04, 2023

MongoDB Integrates Atlas Vector Search with AWS’ Amazon Bedrock to Boost Generative AI Models

by Victor Dey
December 01, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Circle and Nubank Collaborate to Offer USDC Services in Brazil

by Nik Asti
December 05, 2023

Shanghai Invites Microsoft to Promote AI Tech Advancements in the City

by Alisa Davidson
December 05, 2023

Google Unveils AI-Powered Spam Detection to Safeguard Gmail

by Kumar Gandharv
December 05, 2023

Sky Mavis and Foonie Magus Partner to Launch Web3 God Game ‘Apeiron’ on Ronin

by Victor Dey
December 05, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Circle and Nubank Collaborate to Offer USDC Services in Brazil
Business Markets News Report
Circle and Nubank Collaborate to Offer USDC Services in Brazil
by Nik Asti
December 5, 2023
Shanghai Invites Microsoft to Promote AI Tech Advancements in the City
News Report Technology
Shanghai Invites Microsoft to Promote AI Tech Advancements in the City
by Alisa Davidson
December 5, 2023
Google Unveils AI-Powered Spam Detection to Safeguard Gmail
News Report Technology
Google Unveils AI-Powered Spam Detection to Safeguard Gmail
by Kumar Gandharv
December 5, 2023
Sky Mavis and Foonie Magus Partner to Launch Web3 God Game ‘Apeiron’ on Ronin
Lifestyle News Report
Sky Mavis and Foonie Magus Partner to Launch Web3 God Game ‘Apeiron’ on Ronin
by Victor Dey
December 5, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.