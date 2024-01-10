HPE to Acquire Juniper Networks in $14 Billion Deal for Advanced AI-Native Networking

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced today the decision to buy AI-cloud networking platform Juniper Networks in a $14 billion all-cash deal. Through its suite of cloud-delivered networking solutions, software and services including the Mist AI and Cloud platform, Juniper aims to help organizations secure access to cloud infrastructure.

Additionally, the combination with HPE Aruba Networking and HPE AI interconnect fabric will help industry players deliver modernized networking optimized for hybrid cloud and AI.

“HPE’s acquisition of Juniper represents an important inflection point in the industry and will change the dynamics in the networking market and provide customers and partners with a new alternative that meets their toughest demands,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE.

“This transaction will strengthen HPE’s position at the nexus of accelerating macro-AI trends, expand our total addressable market, and drive further innovation for customers as we help bridge the AI-native and cloud-native worlds, while also generating significant value for shareholders,” he added.

According to agreement, the acquisition is expected to double HPE’s networking business, with a comprehensive portfolio that presents customers and partners with new choices to drive business value. As per the company statement, HPE is planning to close the deal late this year or in early 2025.

HPE and Juniper Combine Capabilities for Secure Connectivity

Under the collaboration, the aim is to integrate Juniper’s Mist AIOps with HPE GreenLake, to provide secure connectivity experience.

The combined entity intends to provide services, including WLAN, Wired, secure SD-WAN, network access control, location services and cloud-delivered security. As Mist AIOps enables enterprises to embrace AI and cloud technologies at their own pace, aligning with business objectives. Customers can also leverage SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) and Zero Trust architectures for enhanced security.

Under the partnership, one of the offerings include the Differentiated Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), leveraging HPE GreenLake and Juniper’s Mist AI capabilities.

In the realm of AI Data Centers, the combination of HPE’s Slingshot interconnect technologies, liquid cooling solutions, and GPU servers, along with Juniper’s Apstra automation solution, QFX switches and PTX series routers, can position the joint venture as one of the major players in developing comprehensive solutions for AI data centers.

Expanding their focus to Wide Area Networking (WAN), Juniper Networks and HPE aim to deploy automated networks across the core, edge, and metro. With a strong foundation in serving service providers, cloud and enterprise WAN customers, the collaboration sees an opportunity to offer more end-to-end solutions and further expand their presence in the market.

