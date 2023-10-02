ChatGPT’s Realistic Voice Features Outshine Siri and Google Assistant

by Damir Yalalov by Victor Dey In Brief OpenAI’s ChatGPT is introducing realistic voice capabilities, extending its functionality beyond text-based interactions. The feature is available to some users and will be rolled out to all paid subscribers in the coming weeks. ChatGPT’s multilingual support, including Russian, Hebrew, and Chinese, sets it apart from other voice assistants.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is set to undergo a significant transformation with the addition of voice capabilities. This update is already available to some ChatGPT users, and OpenAI has promised to roll it out to all paid subscribers in the coming weeks.

The company asserts that the introduction of voice capabilities will enhance the user experience by allowing for more natural and interactive conversations with ChatGPT. This update will enable users to have spoken interactions with the AI, making it even more versatile and accessible for a wide range of applications.

ChatGPT’s functionality has improved with the addition of voice features, enhancing its usability beyond text-based communications. Users who had early access to this update have recorded videos of it in action, giving us an intriguing look at what conversations powered by AI will look like in the future. These videos below showcase how ChatGPT can now seamlessly transition between written and spoken responses, making it feel more like a natural conversation with a human. This breakthrough in voice integration opens up possibilities for more immersive and interactive experiences with AI-powered chatbots.

ChatGPT audio sounds great. Different voices.pic.twitter.com/3WZ3FuzVbI — Dave Craige (@davecraige) September 26, 2023

One striking aspect of this update is its multilingual support. ChatGPT’s voice capabilities are not limited to a single language; they extend to a diverse array of languages, including Russian, Hebrew, Chinese, and many others. OpenAI’s meticulous efforts in collecting a high-quality voice dataset for training are evident in the natural and realistic speech produced by ChatGPT.

Absolutely mind-blown by the new audio version of ChatGPT! 🤯

Practicing a new language just became a lot easier.



Now, you've got an always-happy buddy to practice with who won't only chat with you on any topic you can think of, but also correct you, when you make a mistake. pic.twitter.com/zk7WntFP9q — Alfred Simon (@AlfredSimon) October 1, 2023

This voice feature’s capacity to construct incredibly convincing conversations is one of its most impressive features. Users claim that conversations with ChatGPT now feel remarkably realistic and that the AI has a grasp of both language and context. Unlike other voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant, which frequently struggle to match ChatGPT’s level of conversational nuance, ChatGPT is more human-like and realistic.

It should be noted, however, that the audio feature is currently only available within the ChatGPT mobile application. Users who want to try out this innovative feature can do so by enabling it in the application settings.

I was curious if I could practice my Russian with ChatGPT-audio. Yup. Speakers move between languages effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/FQZYGdiTQR — dave (@dmvaldman) September 29, 2023

Some users have reported hearing an American accent when ChatGPT speaks in languages other than English. This observation raises questions about the origin of the accent, whether it is derived from the dataset or possibly related to non-native speakers’ language learning.

The addition of voice capabilities by OpenAI to ChatGPT represents a significant advance in the field of conversation-driven AI. The way we interact with AI is likely to change as this update spreads to more users, improving the realism and fluidity of our interactions.

ChatGPT’s versatility and utility are further increased by the ability to communicate with it in multiple languages, creating opportunities for a more inclusive and diverse user experience. The capabilities of AI-driven communication are growing as a result of these new features, indicating the possibility of even more fascinating developments in the future.

