News Report Technology
September 20, 2024

CARV Integrates With Monad To Transform Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 20, 2024 at 11:07 am Updated: September 20, 2024 at 11:07 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 20, 2024 at 11:07 am

In Brief

CARV and Monad partnered to improve scalability, security, and efficiency in Web3 gaming, opening new opportunities for developers and users.

Modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL), CARV announced a partnership with Monad Labs, the organization behind the parallelized Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Layer 1 blockchain, Monad, to integrate its IDL technology with Monad’s blockchain infrastructure. This collaborative effort seeks to enhance scalability, security, and efficiency in the Web3 gaming ecosystem, creating new opportunities for both builders and users.

Monad blockchain rethinks Ethereum’s infrastructure to facilitate high-performance parallel execution and asynchronous processing, as well as a custom state database and a distinctive consensus mechanism. These features enable real-time throughput of up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) with one-second block times and single-slot finality while maintaining low hardware requirements.

The integration aims to improve the efficiency and performance within the blockchain gaming sector. It will enable builders to develop more immersive and interconnected games. Meanwhile, players will be offered the advantages of a faster, safer environment that prioritizes user experience, allowing them to completely own and monetize the in-game assets.

Furthermore, the partnership promises a high-performance gaming environment capable of supporting large-scale decentralized applications (dApps) with improvements in speed and security. Players will have ownership and control over their in-game information, thanks to CARV’s IDL integration into the Monad blockchain. Moreover, this partnership will equip developers with instruments to craft enriched gaming experiences in the Web3 landscape.

CARV Introduces $50M Accelerator To Support Decentralized Data Ecosystem

CARV functions as an IDL for gaming, AI, and various other applications, integrating over 900 games and AI companies, which represents more than 30% of all Web3 games and serves over 9.5 million registered players, with around 1.3 million daily active users and 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders.

Recently, it announced the launch of a $50 million accelerator designed to incubate projects that can promote the widespread adoption of its protocol. Backed by blockchain venture capital firms like HashKey Capital and ConsenSys, this initiative aims to support innovators, particularly those dedicated to advancing decentralized data solutions.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

